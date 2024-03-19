Five-star wide receiver, LSU commit visits Ohio State

Spring break is over for the Ohio State football team, and Ryan Day and the coaching staff already have a busy week ahead of themselves. Most of the focus is on this current roster of Buckeyes and preparing for the upcoming season. After an incredible offseason, which saw the program add top-tier talents in both recruiting and the transfer portal, the expectations for Ohio State could not be higher.

But the upcoming season is not the only thing keeping the Ohio State coaching staff busy. Day and his staff are also going to be playing host to some of the nation’s top recruits. Monday was the first day back for the team, and already the Buckeyes had blue-chip prospects on hand.

2025 LSU five-star wide receiver commit and the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class, Dakorien Moore (Duncanville, TX / Duncanville), was in Columbus Monday for an unofficial visit with the Buckeyes. Moore recently included Ohio State in his top four schools, alongside LSU, Texas and Oregon.

Ohio State has been making Moore more of a priority since the turn of the new year, and the Buckeyes are great at getting wide receiver recruits they want in large thanks to Brian Hartline and his continued wizardry at developing kids into first-round talents in the NFL Draft.

The visit is not the first to Ohio State for Moore, and it hopefully will not be his last. He will likely take official visits to all four of his finalists later this year before deciding if he will stick with his pledge to LSU or flip to one of the others.

Moore was not alone on his visit, as he was joined by 2025 four-star defensive lineman prospect Landon Rink (Cypress, TX / Cy-Fair).

Rink is the No. 36 DL prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and he is the No. 311 overall prospect. However, he has been impressing at camps lately, including at the recent Under Armour Houston camp, and he could easily see a boost in the next rankings update.

Ohio State is not alone in recruiting Rink, as Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma are all targeting Rink and are closer to home. However, the Buckeyes have started making him a bigger priority as of late and won’t back down without a fight.

The Buckeyes will need to get Rink back on campus later this year for an official visit if they are going to remain contenders in his recruitment.

David Sanders Jr. schedules Ohio State summer visit

Ohio State is adding names to its spring visitor list seemingly every day, but the team is also busy scheduling recruiting visits for this summer. On Monday, the Buckeyes added one of the biggest names in the 2025 recruiting class to its summer visit list when No. 1 offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, NC / Providence Day School) scheduled an official visit to Ohio State for June 21.

Sanders is not a new name when it comes to Ohio State recruiting, and the Buckeyes recently made the cut for his top six schools alongside South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. All six of his finalists will receive an official visit, with Ohio State being his last.

Being the last team to host him for an official visit could be of benefit to the Buckeyes, as they will get the opportunity to leave a last impression on him. This will be key for Ohio State’s chances in securing a commitment from Sanders, with the Buckeyes having only hosted him once before and seemingly trailing some of his other finalists.

Sanders is the No. 1 OT in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of North Carolina.