Predicting the future of OSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams

“This is March!” While the Ohio State football team is getting back to action this week, all eyes will be on the hardwood as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will kick off their postseasons. So, in this week’s fan survey, we’ve got a pair of hoops-focused questions, one for this year and one for next year.

Question 1: What do you think are legitimate expectations for Jake Diebler’s first season as OSU’s men’s basketball coach?

The last month of the men’s basketball regular season was an impressive one, and hopefully, that momentum continues into the NIT starting tonight against Cornell. but, it will be a completely different situation when the Buckeyes return to the floor for the 2024-25 season. So, we want to know what your thoughts are about what would be fair to expect from Jake Diebler’s first season in charge.

As of now, we don’t know what kind of roster turnover there will be. The transfer portal is open, but no Buckeyes have entered it yet, and the two players in OSU’s 2024 recruiting class have said that they will be sticking with their commitments.

So, without knowing the full roster construction, what do you think is legitimate next year? Just finishing in the top half of the conference? Winning a game in the Big Dance? Making the Final Four? Let us know in the survey below.

Question 2: Looking at the bracket, where do you think the OSU women’s basketball team will finish in the tournament?

While the first question asks you to look far into the future, this one is focused on the immediate future. The OSU women’s basketball team will kick off its NCAA Tournament this week against Maine. Last season, the team advanced all the way to the Elite 8. However, the Buckeyes are coming off of a surprising upset loss in their first game of last week’s Big Ten Tournament.

So, will the week off be enough to get them refocused on a deep tournament run? Or did the blowout loss to Maryland show some flaws in the B1G champs’ game?

Let us know what your prediction is below.

