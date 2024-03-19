Jake Diebler to make $2.5 million per year as Ohio State’s men’s basketball coach

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Tyleik Williams can be the difference in a national championship for Buckeyes, but will need help

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Five Questions as Buckeyes get back to work after spring break (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Demarco Murray will interview this week for the open RB coach position at Ohio state, per bucknuts — Brantford Winstonworth (@BrantfordWinny) March 18, 2024

You’re Nuts: Who should Ohio State target for its open running backs coaching position?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Possibilities, packages seem endless for Buckeyes loaded defense (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Cornell: Game preview and prediction

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jake Diebler vows that Ohio State Buckeyes will be ready for Cornell

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick hitters from Jake Diebler head coach introductory press conference

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jake Diebler to make $2.5 million annually as Ohio State head coach

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Contact terms for Jake Diebler. pic.twitter.com/lC9PkrSbXt — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) March 18, 2024

Ohio State women’s basketball ‘whole again, entering March Madness

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jake Diebler steadily won over Ross Bjork for Ohio State job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

High school coaches on board with Diebler promotion to top job

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State Players Excited About Hiring of Jake Diebler, Expect Buckeyes to Become Championship Contender

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How Jake Diebler-led Buckeyes hoops program can thrive in NIL era (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann on what went wrong when coaching the Buckeyes the past two seasons:



“...Roster construction is difficult... One thing probably I learned is gotta be a little bit older than what we were...” pic.twitter.com/i3dgdMAjnx — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) March 18, 2024

Depaul Introduces Chris Holtmann as Its Next Head Coach, Ohio State Assistant Jack Owens Set to Follow Holtmann to Chicago

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Join the Land-Grant Women’s Basketball Tournament Challenge

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio Stadium Will Officially Host Exhibition Game Between Manchester City and Chelsea on August 3

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston Named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

