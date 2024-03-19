Jake Diebler to make $2.5 million per year as Ohio State’s men’s basketball coach

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Tyleik Williams can be the difference in a national championship for Buckeyes, but will need help
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Five Questions as Buckeyes get back to work after spring break (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Demarco Murray will interview this week for the open RB coach position at Ohio state, per bucknuts— Brantford Winstonworth (@BrantfordWinny) March 18, 2024
You’re Nuts: Who should Ohio State target for its open running backs coaching position?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Possibilities, packages seem endless for Buckeyes loaded defense (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Cornell: Game preview and prediction
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jake Diebler vows that Ohio State Buckeyes will be ready for Cornell
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick hitters from Jake Diebler head coach introductory press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Jake Diebler to make $2.5 million annually as Ohio State head coach
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Contact terms for Jake Diebler. pic.twitter.com/lC9PkrSbXt— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) March 18, 2024
Ohio State women’s basketball ‘whole again, entering March Madness
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jake Diebler steadily won over Ross Bjork for Ohio State job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
High school coaches on board with Diebler promotion to top job
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Former Ohio State Players Excited About Hiring of Jake Diebler, Expect Buckeyes to Become Championship Contender
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
How Jake Diebler-led Buckeyes hoops program can thrive in NIL era (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Former Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann on what went wrong when coaching the Buckeyes the past two seasons:— Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) March 18, 2024
“...Roster construction is difficult... One thing probably I learned is gotta be a little bit older than what we were...” pic.twitter.com/i3dgdMAjnx
Depaul Introduces Chris Holtmann as Its Next Head Coach, Ohio State Assistant Jack Owens Set to Follow Holtmann to Chicago
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Join the Land-Grant Women’s Basketball Tournament Challenge
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio Stadium Will Officially Host Exhibition Game Between Manchester City and Chelsea on August 3
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Men’s Gymnastics: Thackston Named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Carrie-Anne Moss? I’m in!
In an age of light, a darkness rises.— Star Wars (@starwars) March 19, 2024
On June 4, don’t miss the two-episode premiere of @OfficialAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ul3EZubba6
Loading comments...