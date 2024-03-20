Bucketheads Podcast: Time to fill out our brackets

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 111 of the Bucketheads Podcast, we have a bonus episode!

Even though Ohio State will not be participating in the tournament, Connor and Justin are still giving out their picks for free. Who do we have making a run? Who is in our Final Four? Who is our national champion? We give all the answers.

Every year, a double-digit seed and a team from the First Four make a run. Who is the most likely to do that this year? We go through every single game and make picks.

