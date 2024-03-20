Downs, Hicks, Kanu, More: Five Silver Bullets to watch this spring

This is a big year for the Silver Bullets as they gear up for a national championship run and look to right the wrong of three straight losses to Michigan. Ohio State’s chances of reaching its goals in 2024 rely on another dominant year from its defense. For that to happen, these five players must have big springs.

Caleb Downs - Safety

You could argue that Caleb Downs is the most important player on Ohio State’s defense this spring. Downs, a former freshman all-American, transferred to Ohio State when Nick Saban retired, allowing the Buckeyes to get a player they coveted in recruiting with three years of eligibility left.

The Silver Bullets were one of the best defenses in 2023, but they struggled to get stops in key moments against Michigan — and for much of the Notre Dame and Maryland games. Year three historically is when Knowles’ defenses are truly unlocked, and now he has the ultimate chess piece at safety.

It’s imperative that Downs picks up the defense and continues to develop for Ohio State to reach its stated goal of winning a national championship.

C.J. Hicks - Linebacker

C.J. Hicks was one of the most highly touted recruits of Ryan Day’s tenure. A former five-star linebacker from Ohio, many expected Hicks to come in and compete for the job immediately. Two years into his career he’s played sparingly, while other teammates were instantly contributors as freshmen — such as Denzel Burke, Jermaine Matthews, and Carnell Tate.

Hicks is reaching “bust” territory for impatient fans, or he is the example used to explain why Ohio State is falling behind UGA and Bama due to not playing the young guys. In reality, linebacker is a hard position to learn in college, and Hicks had to adjust to the position.

This is not unusual, and you could argue that Ohio State should have used Hicks in roles similar to Abdul Carter and Harold Perkins, but neither of them played a traditional in-the-box linebacker role. Carter was just moved to the defensive line, and Perkins struggled last season when he wasn’t lined up on the line of scrimmage.

It’s sensible not to rush a player’s development, but it’s now or never for Hicks. If Hicks doesn’t play well Ohio State, will have a lack of talented depth in its linebacker corp. Hicks will most likely not be the starter, but he needs to be an impactful contributor in a three-man rotation with Cody Simon and Sonny Styles.

Hero Kanu - Defensive Tackle

With the return of Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams, Ohio State’s defensive line is in a good place at the top, but they need to improve on their depth and their ability to get to the quarterback. After losing Michael Hall to the NFL, the Buckeyes are a little light at defensive tackle and will be needing a big spring from its young defensive tackles — namely Hero Kanu.

Kanu didn’t have a major impact on the stat sheet last year, but he earned his way into the rotation, proving he could play at this level. Kanu may have been a year early after playing football in Germany, but he is a breakout candidate this year. If Kanu can work his way into being a 1A/1B starter with Williams and Hamilton, the Buckeyes will be a force in the run game and have some surprising pop getting to the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. - Cornerback

Jermaine Mathews Jr. broke onto the scene last year as a true freshman cornerback and made a name for himself. Mathews was ready to play, and his availability allowed Knowles and Tim Walton to feel confident in moving Jordan Hancock into the nickel position where he thrived.

Now entering year two, Mathews is expected to be an impact contributor, and if he continues to improve Ohio State will really be Best in America (BIA) with Denzel Burke, Davison Igbinosun, and Mathews on the outside with Hancock mainly the nickel.

Mathews gets the benefit of playing against the best wide receivers in the country in practice, and after a successful freshman year, he will be looking to continue developing. If Mathews can have a good spring, he will be heading towards his all-American potential and could bring back Ohio State corners being drafted in the first round — if it doesn’t happen for Burke first in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sonny Styles - Linebacker

Sonny Styles was arguably the best player on Ohio State’s defense last year but also played out of position. Despite being lauded for his versatility — and he is a very versatile player — Styles is much better in the box and had some struggles in the slot covering smaller and quicker receivers.

He had the ability to shut down the opposing teams’ tight ends, and he’s a monster in the running game, which led to his transition to linebacker. Styles, maybe more than Hicks, is the most important player on this defense. As a unit, this defense will need the pass rush to step up to reach its potential, but on an individual player level, Styles may be the key.

After losing Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State is relying on Cody Simon and a bunch of inexperienced players to man the linebacker corp. Styles’ transition from safety to linebacker and his ability to run sideline to sideline will be crucial for this defense. Linebacker isn’t just about talent, and Styles will need to prove he can consistently read his keys, get off blocks, fill gaps, and play the pass.

We know he’s a willing and able tackler who is one of the most physically gifted players in the country. His transition to linebacker will be a major storyline this spring.