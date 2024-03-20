Akron Hoban’s Elbert Hill could be one of the next great Ohio defensive backs

Recruiting is a game where it’s always about, “what’s up next.” Regardless of who Ohio State gets to commit, fans are constantly wondering who is next in line, and that’s no different in the current landscape of all things Buckeye recruiting. Fortunately, the success has been off the charts both in the transfer portal and in the high school ranks.

At defensive back, position coach Tim Walton has quickly cemented himself as one of the best recruiters in the country with his 2024 and 2025 hauls. Sure, the 2025 class is yet to be signed, but when you look at who is already committed in the current cycle thanks to Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord, who rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 247Sports Composite at the cornerback position, you see why Walton is so highly regarded.

Looking back at 2024’s pull, Walton focused on in-state cornerbacks, and was able to land both Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West. Giving Walton the firm foundation that he has quickly built on as an elite recruiter, it’s important to note that it really did start with the Ohio natives. As it is in every recruiting cycle, Ohio is a top priority, and keeping the state’s best at home will always be one of the first goals for this coaching staff.

That said, while 2025 looks to be more of a national class for the Buckeyes and their pursuit of elite cornerbacks, and safeties too for that matter, the 2026 class coming up has guys within state lines Ohio State is going to be all over, and one dominant prep program may be the location that sticks out the most.

Next in line: Elbert Hill

Ohio has been good to the Buckeyes when it comes to secondary talent. Recently guys like Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley and Denzel Ward certainly fit the narrative and are huge reasons as to why Ohio State has been so successful. Specifically looking at who could be next in line, the Buckeyes have already offered Akron Hoban product Elbert Hill in the 2026 class, and are wasting no time in making sure he feels like a top priority.

A 5-foot-10, 175 pound athlete, Hill currently has well over 20 offers to his name from the likes of Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, and USC, among many others. Unranked right now, it’s only going to take an update to the 2026 class by 247Sports to see him listed right at the top of not only the Ohio rankings, but likely nationally as well for his position group.

Taking a trip to Ohio State on Tuesday, Hill took time to see the Buckeyes in spring ball, and was able to chat with current players like Lathan Ransom and Caleb Downs. A pretty clear recruiting pitch, you’d have to think this staff is all in on showing Hill that he’s next in line. Wwile it’s a major accomplishment to see so many offers in the fold, there’s no reason to leave home for his college career.

Surely not the last trip for Hill to Columbus, this recruitment is just starting and will be one worth paying close attention to for the long haul.