 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Uncut Podcast: Gayle, Battle, Diebler discuss opening-round NIT victory over Cornell

The Buckeyes shook off a feisty Cornell team in the opening round of the tournament.

By Connor Lemons
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

After Ohio State’s 88-83 win over Cornell in the opening round of the NIT, we spoke to Jamison Battle, Roddy Gayle, and new head coach Jake Diebler about the win, how they prepared, and how they came to the decision to accept an invitation to this tournament.

Battle and Gayle spoke first. Battle talked about how there are four post-season tournaments, so four teams get to finish the season with a win. He wants Ohio State to be one of those four teams. Gayle added that he’s not ready “To be done with this family yet.” They also said that the way Cornell plays reminded them a lot of Miami of Ohio, who Ohio State beat 84-64 on December 6.

Diebler said that it was important to get his team some experience in the post-season — in “win or go home” basketball. He thought Battle’s three with 43 seconds left that gave Ohio State the lead was a “big time” shot, and gave his team credit for staying composed despite one Cornell player who was continuously trying to egg them on, and was eventually T’d up.

Connect with Connor:
Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...