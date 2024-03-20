Ohio State picks up another prediction to land one of the top edge rushers in 2025

Buckeyes Pick Up Prediction for Top 2025 Talent

On Tuesday, the football Buckeyes got back to work following spring break and along with all of the excitement around the return to practice came some excitement from the recruiting trail. Yesterday, Ohio State and defensive line coach Larry Johnson were on the receiving end of a prediction to land one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

On3’s Oklahoma recruiting expert Josh McCuistion logged a prediction that Elkhart, Indiana defensive end Mariyon Dye would eventually commit to play for OSU. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher is the No. 191 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 16 edge rusher and No. 3 player from the Hoosier State. However, the On3 recruiting service has him at No. 47 in the 2025 cycle and the No. 5 edge rusher and top player from Indiana.

McCuistion’s prediction joins those of Ohio State experts Matt Parker and Alex Gleitman from Lettermen Row. This moves the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) percentage to 96.6% in favor of the Buckeyes to land Dye, with the Tennessee Volunteers at 1.8%.

Currently, Dye has four official visits lined up for this summer, including a June 14 trip to Columbus. He will be in Miami and Georgia the weeks before visiting the Buckeyes and then will head to Rocky Top on June 21.

Quick Hits:

Brian Hartline continues to Brian Hartline as yesterday, 247Sports’ Tom Loy reported that wide receiver Donovan Olugbode will visit the Buckeyes at the end of the month. Olugbode is originally from Illinois but will finish off his high school career playing for the IMG Academy in Florida. He currently ranks as the No. 145 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and the No. 18 WR in his class.

Over the last two days, four-star Texas defensive tackle Landon Rink was in Columbus, and he already knows that he will be back. BuckNuts’ Bill Kurelic is reporting that the No. 311 player in the country and No. 36 defensive lineman in the 2025 cycle will take his official visit with the Buckeyes from May 31 to June 2.