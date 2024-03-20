AP names Ohio State women’s basketball guard Jacy Sheldon Second Team All-American

Wednesday, the Associated Press named its list of All-Americans. For the first time, guard Jacy Sheldon earned a spot on one of the three teams listed, naming her a Second Team All-American.

This is the second time AP recognized Sheldon’s work, after awarding her an Honorable Mention following her 2022 season. That year, Sheldon scored career season highs in points (19.7), assists (4.7) and rebounds (3.7). Even so, Sheldon’s work this season was the best of her four seasons in scarlet and gray.

Starting every game for the Buckeyes, following a 22/23 season where a foot injury kept her out for three months, Sheldon led Ohio State to an outright Big Ten Regular Season championship.

In 30 games, Sheldon was third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 18 points per game. Also, Sheldon was eighth at 88.6 points allowed per 100 opponent possessions. Sheldon’s work in the point guard role meant she not only led the offense but was key in Ohio State’s blistering full court, chaos-inducing, press.

Ohio State averaged 63.8 points allowed this season, making it the best defense in the Big Ten, behind the work of Sheldon and her teammates. Sheldon led the Buckeyes through a 15-game winning streak that included wins over ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers.

Compare that to the 22/23 season where Sheldon wasn’t available for games against the top teams in the conference. Ohio State lost all three against the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers, combined, as the injured guard watched from the bench.

The honor is the first All-American award for the program since the 2018 season, that’s when guard Kelsey Mitchell one the final of four All-American honors with the Scarlet and Gray.

Sheldon is the eighth Buckeye to win a spot on an All-American team. She joins forward Jantel Lavender (three-time winner), center Jessica Davenport (three-time winner), guard Katie Smith (two-time winner), forward Nikita Lowry and guard Tracey Hall (two-time winner).

Now, the guard leads Ohio State, hoping to win something its never won in program history: An NCAA National Championship.

Last season, Sheldon returned from injury to start in the NCAA Tournament. In four games, Sheldon averaged 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Including a game-winning midrange jumper at the free throw line in the Second Round against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Sheldon followed it up with a 17-point, seven-rebound, performance against the UConn Huskies in the Sweet Sixteen.

Friday’s First Round game against the Maine Black Bears will likely feature another milestone for Sheldon. The Dublin, Ohio high school graduate is eight points away from reaching 2,000 points scored. All coming with the Scarlet and Gray.