Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Diebler earned it; plus, OSU tourney talk, the strange case of Justin Fields

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck ask the question(s): Justin Fields was traded for what, now!? To sit behind who!?

The long, strange odyssey that has been Fields’ NFL career took another surprising turn with his recent trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Where (and why) did it go sideways for this former Buckeye signal caller? And is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Then, how about that Jake Diebler, huh!? Interim head coach no more, the longtime Ohio State assistant was promoted to head coach of the men’s basketball team, in a move that surprised some. So was Diebler the right choice, or just the most convenient one?

Finally, the hosts talk March tourney seeding. Both of the OSU men’s and women’s basketball teams received 2-seeds, albeit in very different tournaments. Does either have a shot to hoist a trophy when all is said and done? How about both!?

