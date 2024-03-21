Ohio State’s women’s hockey takes on Clarkson in Frozen Four

Ohio State’s women’s ice hockey team will participate in their fourth-straight Frozen Four when they square off with Clarkson on Friday, with the winner taking on the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Wisconsin and Colgate.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall will have a chance to exact some revenge on Clarkson, after the Golden Knights squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Buckeyes back in the 2018 Frozen Four, which was Ohio State’s first-ever appearance in the Frozen Four. The meeting in Minneapolis between the Buckeyes and Golden Knights is the only previous meeting between the schools.

Following an ugly loss to Wisconsin in the WCHA Final Faceoff title game, Ohio State got their groove back against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday afternoon’s regional final in Columbus, beating Minnesota-Duluth 9-0.

Jocelyn Amos scored 22 seconds into the game to give the Buckeyes an early lead. Olivia Mobley and Hannah Bilka each netted a goal in the first period to send the teams to the first intermission with Ohio State leading 3-0. Bilka would score her second goal of the game 29 seconds into the second period, and the Buckeyes would continue to add goals the rest of the game.

The nine goals by Ohio State in Saturday’s game tied an NCAA Tournament record for most goals in a game. The win also set an Ohio State school record for most wins on home ice in the season, as the Buckeyes closed out their 2023-24 home campaign with 18 wins. By stopping all of Minnesota-Duluth’s 16 shots, Ohio State goaltender Raygan Kirk recorded her ninth shutout of the season, which is the most in the country. Kirk’s goals against average is now 1.11, and her save percentage sits at .941.

Ohio State’s opponent in Durham will be the Clarkson Golden Knights, who earned a spot in the Frozen Four with a 3-2 win over Minnesota in quadruple overtime. Clarkson fell behind 2-0 in the first period before mounting a comeback when Haley Winn scored a power play goal at the 16:27 mark of the first period.

Dominique Petrie tied the game with less than two minutes left to go in regulation to send the game to sudden death overtime. After more than 60 minutes of scoreless overtime hockey, Petrie scored a power play goal at 5:44 of the fourth overtime to secure Clarkson’s spot in the Frozen Four.

This marks the sixth appearance in the Frozen Four for the Golden Knights, their first since 2019. Clarkson will be looking to restore some of their dominance from the last decade, when they appeared in five Frozen Fours from 2014 to 2019, winning national titles in three of those seasons.

The Golden Knights are coached by Matt Desrosiers, who is in his 12th season as head coach at Clarkson. Desrosiers actually used to be co-head coach with his wife Shannon before she stepped down following the 2014 season to raise the couple’s children.

While Petrie led Clarkson with 15 goals this season, Nicole Gosling and Haley Winn were the leading point scorers on the team, with both skaters registering 39 points during the season. The Golden Knights have a very balanced attack, with seven players scoring at least 10 goals this season. Joining Petrie, Gosling, and Winn as double-digit goal scorers are Anne Cherkowski, Darcie Lappan, Brooke McQuigge, and Sena Catterall. Overall, Clarkson has outscored their opponents 134-47 this season.

As good as Ohio State’s goaltending combo of Raygan Kirk and Amanda Thiele are, Clarkson’s duo has put up even more impressive stats. Michelle Pasiechnyk and Julia Minotti have combined for 13 shutouts this year.

Pasiechnyk sees the bulk of the action, starting 31 games on the season, posting a 1.29 goals against average and .945 save percentage. Minotti has appeared in 12 games and has a 0.57 goals against average and .965 save percentage. Pasiechnyk started the Minnesota game, stopping 61 shots from the Golden Gophers in victory.

Clarkson will now face their toughest task of the season as they look to slow down Ohio State’s high-scoring attack. Following their nine-goal win over Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, the Buckeyes have now outscored their opponents 196-50 this season.

Hannah Bilka and Joy Dunne share the team-lead with 22 goals on the season. Jennifer Gardiner has 18 goals, Jenna Buglioni and Jocelyn Amos each have 15 goals, while Kiara Zanon has 14 goals so far this year. Overall, the Buckeyes have nine players with at least 10 goals this season.

The winner of the semifinal between the Buckeyes and Golden Knights will go on to take on the winner of the semifinal between Wisconsin and Colgate. If Ohio State does go on to play the Badgers on Sunday, it would allow the Buckeyes to get some revenge for the thumping Wisconsin gave them a few weeks ago, as well as the loss in last year’s title game.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+