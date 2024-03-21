Buckeyes welcome top 2025 target, add to an impressive guest list for this weekend

This week is shaping up to be a major one for Ohio State and its recruiting efforts. the team is hosting top in-state and national targets throughout the next couple of days, and it has already been busy this week. However, today it ramps up even more as a number of high-profile guys are set to be on campus.

Thursday’s busy guest list

The top player in Ohio State’s class, Devin Sanchez will be on-site to see his future team. The No. 5 player nationally and the top-ranked cornerback in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades, Sanchez is the perfect example of what Ohio State is looking for in its commits. Sure, the talent alone is enough to be excited about, but Sanchez and his family have been more than just solid in their commitment to Ohio State.

Whether it be in peer recruiting, his parents promoting Ohio State, or taking multiple trips to Columbus, the cornerback is a crown jewel in this 2025 cycle and with his latest visit will have another opportunity to become more engrained with his future team. Always looking to do something to help the program, having Devin on campus while other top targets are in town should go a long way to building the all-important brotherhood among recruits.

Switching to the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes will also welcome 2026 quarterback target Dia Bell today for an unofficial visit. An impressive 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore, Bell is unranked via his 247Sports profile, but taking a look at both his offer and visit lists should show a pretty clear picture as to where he will be when the rankings for the 2026 class are updated.

Schools such as Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Texas, and a host of others have already offered the Florida native and this week’s trip could very well end with the Buckeyes also pulling making an offer.

Some help for the Buckeyes, Bell plays his prep football at Fort Lauderdale’s American Heritage School which has given the Buckeyes multiple players over the last several seasons, but most recently, wide receiver Brandon Inniss came from the prep school to Columbus in the 2023 class.

Having a young soon-to-be superstar from Bell’s high school on the roster certainly shouldn’t hurt Ohio State’s chances of building a relationship with the QB.

Additional names headed to Columbus this weekend

As if the propsects on campus over the last few days weren’t enough, the Buckeyes also have an impressive group of targets heading to Columbus this weekend to watch a few days of spring practice. Perhaps the biggest visitor of the weekend, Florida linebacker target Tarvos Alford will be in town to see Saturday’s practice.

Set to announce his commitment on March 30, the Buckeyes are thrilled to have him on campus just a week before his highly-anticipated decision. The No. 63 player nationally and eighth-best linebacker in the country per the 247Sports Composite grades, Alford has long been high on the Buckeyes’ list, so the team is optimistic heading into next weekend’s announcement. Until then, the plan is to use this final visit as one last opportunity to show why Ohio State is the place for him.

Focusing on in-state prospects, 2026 receiver Payton Cook will also make the short trek to Columbus. An Akron Hoban product, Cook joins the likes of Elbert Hill to see the Buckeyes this week and the staff is all aboard with having several of the top players from this Ohio prep power on campus.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver, Cook is just a high school sophomore but is growing into a solid frame that would help him be a weapon on the outside. With nearly 10 offers to his name, some of the larger schools to get in the mix early on have included Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and a few others. The Buckeyes have yet to offer, but visits like these are certainly a step in that direction as they give Hartline a chance to better get to know in-state talents.

Quick Hits:

Over the past few days, there have been several instances when current Ohio State basketball commits and signees have given their stamp of approval over the Jake Diebler hiring. Staying true to their respective Buckeye pledges, the state of the program is pretty promising when you consider how the incoming and future recruits feel about the coaching change.

One of those players, in-state signee Colin White, got a big-time award yesterday as he was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball for 2024. An Ottawa-Glandorf product, White committed last August and during his senior campaign put up 24.9 points per game.