Ohio State hosts relatively uneventful Pro Day; basketball teams prep for next tournament games

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Marvin Harrison Jr. does not work out at Ohio State pro day
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ryan Day notebook: On RB coach search, OL and new special teams setup
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Buckeyes entering evaluation mode on right side of offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State pro day has been over for more than an hour. CJ Stroud is still here doing media for basically everyone who asks.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 20, 2024
C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio State for pro day: ‘This is a second home to me.’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Downs, Hicks, Kanu, More: Five Silver Bullets to watch this spring
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
After missing NFL combine drills, Mike Hall Jr. returns at OSU pro day
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
NEWS: Oklahoma RB coach DeMarco Murray is staying in Norman after being tied to the Ohio State opening, @PeteNakos_ reports.— On3 (@On3sports) March 20, 2024
The Sooners have offered Murray a new 3-year contract. https://t.co/TftF99Tjtn pic.twitter.com/ipyIaePlbm
Inside temporary running backs coach Ryan Day’s juggling act (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Howard content to be ‘home run derby pitcher’ at Ohio State pro day
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Ohio State to host Virginia Tech in second-round NIT game Saturday
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
AP names Ohio State women’s basketball guard Jacy Sheldon Second Team All-American
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State survives first-round scare vs Cornell, advances in NIT 88-83
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen Jake Diebler, Roddy Gayle, and Jamison Battle’s Postgame Comments:
‘Last game’ mentality isn’t new to Ohio State women’s basketball guard Celeste Taylor
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Visiting Locker Room: Portland Press Herald talks Maine Black Bears, OSU women’s NCAA first-round opponent
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s women’s hockey takes on Clarkson in Frozen Four
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Adding some scarlet to the Whittemore Center #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nn5Soyplki— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 21, 2024
Ohio State Wrestling: NCAA Championships preview
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Rifle: Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser Named All Americans
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeyes Recognized with Academic All-B1G Accolades
Ohio State Athletics
March 21, 2024
