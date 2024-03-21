Ohio State hosts relatively uneventful Pro Day; basketball teams prep for next tournament games

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Marvin Harrison Jr. does not work out at Ohio State pro day

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day notebook: On RB coach search, OL and new special teams setup

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes entering evaluation mode on right side of offensive line (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State pro day has been over for more than an hour. CJ Stroud is still here doing media for basically everyone who asks. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 20, 2024

C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio State for pro day: ‘This is a second home to me.’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Downs, Hicks, Kanu, More: Five Silver Bullets to watch this spring

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

After missing NFL combine drills, Mike Hall Jr. returns at OSU pro day

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

NEWS: Oklahoma RB coach DeMarco Murray is staying in Norman after being tied to the Ohio State opening, @PeteNakos_ reports.



The Sooners have offered Murray a new 3-year contract. https://t.co/TftF99Tjtn pic.twitter.com/ipyIaePlbm — On3 (@On3sports) March 20, 2024

Inside temporary running backs coach Ryan Day’s juggling act (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Howard content to be ‘home run derby pitcher’ at Ohio State pro day

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to host Virginia Tech in second-round NIT game Saturday

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

AP names Ohio State women’s basketball guard Jacy Sheldon Second Team All-American

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State survives first-round scare vs Cornell, advances in NIT 88-83

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen Jake Diebler, Roddy Gayle, and Jamison Battle’s Postgame Comments:

‘Last game’ mentality isn’t new to Ohio State women’s basketball guard Celeste Taylor

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: Portland Press Herald talks Maine Black Bears, OSU women’s NCAA first-round opponent

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s women’s hockey takes on Clarkson in Frozen Four

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Adding some scarlet to the Whittemore Center #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nn5Soyplki — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 21, 2024

Ohio State Wrestling: NCAA Championships preview

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rifle: Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser Named All Americans

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes Recognized with Academic All-B1G Accolades

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Good riddance: