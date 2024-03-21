 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State hosts relatively uneventful Pro Day; basketball teams prep for next tournament games

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Marvin Harrison Jr. does not work out at Ohio State pro day
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day notebook: On RB coach search, OL and new special teams setup
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes entering evaluation mode on right side of offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

C.J. Stroud returns to Ohio State for pro day: ‘This is a second home to me.’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Downs, Hicks, Kanu, More: Five Silver Bullets to watch this spring
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

After missing NFL combine drills, Mike Hall Jr. returns at OSU pro day
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Inside temporary running backs coach Ryan Day’s juggling act (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Howard content to be ‘home run derby pitcher’ at Ohio State pro day
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to host Virginia Tech in second-round NIT game Saturday
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

AP names Ohio State women’s basketball guard Jacy Sheldon Second Team All-American
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State survives first-round scare vs Cornell, advances in NIT 88-83
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen Jake Diebler, Roddy Gayle, and Jamison Battle’s Postgame Comments:

‘Last game’ mentality isn’t new to Ohio State women’s basketball guard Celeste Taylor
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: Portland Press Herald talks Maine Black Bears, OSU women’s NCAA first-round opponent
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s women’s hockey takes on Clarkson in Frozen Four
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Wrestling: NCAA Championships preview
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rifle: Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser Named All Americans
Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes Recognized with Academic All-B1G Accolades
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Good riddance:

