I-80 Football Show: They paid Kirk how much?

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Podcast Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

It’s time to set the record straight: Just because you rewatch a game does not mean you watched “film.” Watching film is an art, and it’s not as simple as yelling on social media when someone disagrees with you!

Caleb Williams is the latest quarterback heading into the NFL Draft that's being deemed “generational,” but Dante and Jordan don’t think the label fits. With the Bears trading Justin Fields to likely draft Williams, the probable No. 1 overall pick will be linked to Fields for the rest of his career. If Fields revives his career in Pittsburgh, the pressure will be on Williams and the Bears to prove they made the right decision.

In other news, ESPN and the College Football Playoffs have agreed on a six-year deal worth $1.3 billion a year. This follows an agreement on revenue sharing that further separates the Big Ten and the SEC from everyone else, with the two conferences combining to bring home 58% of the shared revenue.

Speaking of unworldly amounts of money, the Atlanta Falcons gave Kirk Cousins a four-year $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed; The same Falcons who wouldn’t trade for former MVP Lamar Jackson because he was injury-prone and didn’t have success in the playoffs. Someone needs to get to the bottom of how Cousins keeps getting paid.

The B1G has eight teams in the Women’s NCAA Tournament and seven in the men’s. Can a B1G program finally bring home a national championship?

In their weekly pitstops, the guys discuss Aaron Donald and Jason Kelce’s legendary careers, the Kent State men’s basketball error, and Dante's new gaming PC.

