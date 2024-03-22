Bucketheads Podcast: Recapping a wild win against Cornell

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

This is episode 112 of the Bucketheads Podcast, and Connor and Justin are back to recap a crazy win for the Ohio State men’s basketball team in round one of the NIT.

Ohio State hung on for the win, but the Big Red threw everything they had at them. Jamison Battle and Roddy Gayle came through late for the Buckeyes, but starting point guard Bruce Thornton left the game early with an ankle injury, and his status is questionable.

Then, we preview the second-round game against Virginia Tech.

