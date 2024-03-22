Ohio State dishes out latest offer to 2026 QB, host in-state Wisconsin safety commit

On Wednesday, class of 2026 Florida native Dia Bell was a topic of discussion as he set his plans to visit the Buckeyes — and did just that on Thursday. A 6-foot-2, 195 pound signal caller out of Fort Lauderdale’s American Heritage school, Bell made the trek to Columbus as one of the more talented quarterbacks in his cycle.

The main interest here was wondering if Bell would leave campus with an offer, and sure enough, after his time spent with the coaching staff on Thursday he was able to leave with the latest offer under his belt.

Joining the likes of Auburn, Miami, LSU, Penn State, Texas, and several others, the Buckeyes pulled the trigger, and rightfully so. Seeing Bell’s size and talent as just a high school sophomore with two more years to continue his progression and growth, the potential is pretty impressive.

Taking the time to see Ohio State certainly paid off for Bell, and while this offer is brand new, Bell was quoted shortly after his talks with Ohio State by telling 247Sports that Ohio State to him is, “an incredible program, especially for quarterbacks,” proving that he is already likely keeping the Buckeyes in the forefront of his mind and will keep them there for the long haul as he weighs his options over the next two years.

Ohio State is dominant on the recruiting trail when it comes to landing high-profile quarterbacks, and the next name worth paying attention to in the 2026 class is Bell.

After great conversations with @ryandaytime Coach Chip Kelly and @CoachRLarkin I am blessed and thankful to have received an offer from @OhioStateFB #GoBucks #AGTG pic.twitter.com/mevsZIeTJM — Dia Bell 2026 QB (@DiaBell3QB1) March 21, 2024

Current Big Ten foe checks in on Ohio State

It should go without saying that Ohio State's first priority in recruiting is to keep their in-state targets at home for their college careers. Though they can’t take everyone, the Buckeyes tend to have their pick of guys within their border for each cycle, and 2025 should be no different.

With two of the top three players in Ohio already committed in the class early on, the Buckeyes are hoping to keep that same momentum going as they continue pursuing their own homegrown talents. One of those players, Cody Haddad comes to mind who Ohio State is starting to take a closer look at.

A 6-foot-1, 180 pound athlete, Haddad is currently committed to Wisconsin, and has been since January of this year. A hard-hitting safety from Cleveland St. Ignatius, the interest from the coaching staff is ramping up, and in a way that makes you think this recruitment isn’t totally over even with his current pledge elsewhere.

Knowing how important the safety position is to Ohio State’s defensive scheme, Haddad’s abilities spark an interest. An offer from the Buckeyes coming just three days after his Wisconsin verbal commitment shows the staff isn’t going to let this one go easily, and on Thursday the chance to get him on campus is a big time development and a major step in the right direction if the Buckeyes stand a solid shot at flipping his commitment.

The No. 524 player nationally and 37th best athlete in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Ohio State isn’t too concerned with his grades. Looking at a loaded offer list of over 20 schools and seeing his film, the Buckeyes are more than just interested, and now look to be putting in some overtime on trying to get him to reconsider.

It won’t be an overnight fix, but when Ohio State wants an in-state recruit, they do tend to win out. Hopefully, the visit went well.

Wisconsin commit Cody Haddad currently visiting Ohio State.



Buckeyes offered in January a couple weeks after his Badger verbal.https://t.co/q29M7tElyw @Evan_Flood — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 21, 2024

Visits galore as more names are added to this weekend’s guest list

It’s getting hard to keep track of all of the top talent that is flocking to Ohio State this weekend. With Friday and Saturday booked with elite players from all over the country, here’s just some of the latest names to join what looks to be one of the more impressive guest lists this spring has to offer.

Starting off with a bang, 2026 safety target Zech Fort (Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy) will be on campus today to see the Buckeyes. The No. 62 player nationally and fourth best safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Fort is not only one of the top safeties for his cycle, but one of the better players regardless of position.

Already at nearly 30 offers to his name with two full seasons of prep football to still be played, it’s easy to see why Fort is so highly regarded and why the Buckeyes are thrilled to have him in Columbus for the weekend. The 2025 class couldn’t have started any better with defensive back recruiting, and surely Walton and company will be looking to keep that the case in 2026.

Another big-time 2026 player to see the Buckeyes this weekend, four-star tight end target Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tennessee/Donelson Christian Academy) will be arriving later today at Ohio State. A 6-foot-6, 230 pound athlete, Sneed is currently the No. 57 player nationally and the third best tight-end in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

Also with nearly 30 offers to his name, some of the bigger schools in the fold include Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, and a host of others. Tennessee is the early favorite to land his eventual commitment per the 247Sports Crystal Ball, and being an in-state kid that does make sense.

While in town, position coach Keenan Bailey will continue his impressive recruiting chops as he tends to do, and it won't be a surprise at all if Sneed is the next in line to visit but leave with an offer to his name. By Sunday it very well could have already been announced. Stay tuned on this one.