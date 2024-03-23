Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Game preview and prediction

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (21-13, 14-4 at home) has moved onto the second round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), and the Hokies from Virginia Tech (19-14, 2-9 on the road) await.

No. 2 seed Ohio State defeated No. 7 seed Cornell 88-83 in the NIT first round, and No. 3 Virginia Tech defeated No. 6 Richmond 74-58 for both teams to advance to the second round.

If the Buckeyes advance, they will take on either No. 1 Wake Forest or No. 5 Georgia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday or Wednesday. They would host Georgia or head to Winston-Salem, depending on who wins.

The NIT Final Four is at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The semifinals are on Tuesday, April 2, and the finals are on Thursday, April 4.

Preview

Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor lead the way for the Hokies, with Pedulla averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Pedulla shoots 42.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. Cattoor averages 13.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.

Senior center Lynn Kidd is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He shoots an incredibly efficient 67.1 percent from the field. Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins average 8.9 and 7.5 points per game, respectively.

For Ohio State, Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Jamison Battle averages 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the three-point range.

Roddy Gayle averages 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Zed Key averages 6.7 points per game, and Felix Okpara averages 6.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Virginia Tech is No. 56 overall on KenPom, with the No.. 31 ranked offense and the No. 100 ranked defense. Ohio State is No. 46 overall, No. 35 on offense, and No. 63 on defense, a number that has risen since interim head coach Jake Diebler has taken over. In mid-February, Ohio State’s defensive efficiency rating had gotten as bad as No. 106 in the country. The Buckeyes are 7-2 since Diebler took the reins and have shown an uptick in energy and hustle that has translated to the defensive end most of all.

In the Hokies win over Richmond, Lynn Kidd was instrumental, recording 20 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-10 shooting. Pedulla recorded 17 points and seven assists, and MJ Collins recorded 15 points. Cattoor struggled, shooting just 2-for-12 from the field with 10 points and four rebounds. He was 2-for-7 from three.

Against Cornell, Battle finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to lead the Buckeyes. Felix Okpara recorded a career-high 16 points with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Roddy Gayle added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Ohio State shot 11-for-26 from three-point range, while Cornell shot 12-for-33 from deep.

Prediction

The win over Cornell did not inspire much confidence, but at the end of the day, it is March, and that means you just need to survive and advance. The Buckeyes executed down the stretch, and they advanced.

The obvious looming question mark is the health of Bruce Thornton. Thornton missed the last ten minutes of the Buckeyes win over Cornell due to an ankle sprain, and head coach Jake Diebler said on Friday morning that his sophomore point guard should be good to go against Virginia Tech.

However, just because Thornton is available does not mean he will be playing 100% or will play the same amount of minutes he typically does. The Buckeyes were able to close out Cornell without him, but Virginia Tech is a better and more well-rounded team. Freshman wing Scotty Middleton also missed the Cornell game to tend to a family matter, and he remains away from the program. Diebler had no further comment on his availability moving forward.

I have the Buckeyes winning a close one in a game that will likely stay close the entire way. Ohio State has too many weapons on offense, and their solid run of defensive games should continue since the changes they have made are sustainable — such as energy, hustle, and communication.

Also, the Hokies are 2-9 on the road, and this game is in Columbus. Sometimes, it is just that simple.

Survive and advance.

ESPN BPI: Ohio State 65.6%

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Plus

LGHL score prediction: Ohio State 80, Virginia Tech 75