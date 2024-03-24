Over 66% of Buckeye fans foresee at least an Elite Eight run for Ohio State women

Before, during, and after the Ohio State football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to ask and answer questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

This is March, baby! Both the Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams are still alive in their respective postseason tournaments, and optimism for both programs seems to be as high as it collectively has been in quite a while around Buckeye Nation. to get a feeling for where the fandom was on the future of the basketball teams, earlier this week in our fan survey we ask a couple of forward-looking questions — one into the immediate future and one more distantly.

Take a look at the full results of both questions below and if you have any additional thoughts, please feel free to include them in the comments below.

Question 1: What do you think are legitimate expectations for Jake Diebler’s first season as OSU’s men’s basketball coach?

I think that it is a shockingly measured and restrained expectation for the team. Considering that the knock on Chris Holtmann was that he couldn’t get out of the first weekend, for fans to view first-year success for Jake Diebler as winning on game in the NCAA Tournament is a bit of a surprise.

Of course, we still don’t exactly know what the roster will look like next year, which could be playing a part in the calculus here. While the two signees in the 2024 recruiting class have both confirmed their commitments, the transfer portal is currently open. While no current Buckeyes have opted to enter it yet, that could happen as soon as the team’s NIT run concludes — hopefully with nets being cut down.

Jamison Battle and Dale Bonner will complete their eligibility at the end of the postseason, meaning that with the two recruits coming in, OSU doesn’t have any more room to add guys from the portal if/until someone leaves.

So, while I admire the restraint from fans to automatically heap sky-high expectations on Diebler in his first season, I think I will withhold my bar for success until I see who is putting on the scarlet and gray next season.

Question 2: Looking at the bracket, where do you think the OSU women’s basketball team will finish in the tournament?

The Ohio State women’s basketball team took care of business in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday by defeating Maine 80-57. According to just 2% of Buckeye fan respondents, they will lose today against Duke in the Round of 32, most of the rest of the fandom feels like the Bucks have a decent run left in them.

Sixty-eight percent of those who responded to the survey believe that Kevin McGuff’s squad will win at least two more games and 37% foresee them winning at least three more. While they will still have a bit of an uphill battle to take home the title, confidence in JAcy Sheldon, Cotie McMahon, Celeste Taylor, et al. is high.

Speaking of Taylor, today’s game will be an interesting one for her as she faces her former team in the Duke Blue Devils at 12 noon E.T in a game broadcast on ESPN.

Bonus Results from the National SB Nation Reacts Survey

