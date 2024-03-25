Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for No. 1 CB in 2026

As spring practice rolls on and we near the end of March, it was another busy weekend for the Ohio State football staff on the recruiting trail. While Ryan Day continues to look for his new running backs coach, the Buckeyes are wasting no time preparing for the future with a handful of new offers and some positive momentum among prospects in both the 2025 and 2026 classes over the weekend.

That included more potential good news for cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, who is one of the nation’s hottest recruiters right now. Currently holding commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 corners in the country in the 2025 class in Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord, respectively, Walton is looking to keep the good times rolling with one of the top corner backs in 2026 in Elbert Hill.

Much closer in proximity than Offord or Sanchez, Hill hails out of Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio. The 5-foot-10 DB holds over two dozen offers at this stage in his recruitment, including the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and of course Ohio State. While not yet rated on 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 1 CB and No. 13 overall player by On3, and is by all accounts one of the top defensive backs in the junior class.

While likely still a ways away from making any sort of decision, the big news over the weekend for Hill was a Crystal Ball cast in favor of Ohio State by OSU insider Bill Kurelic. The prediction comes less than a week after Hill visited Columbus, getting a chance to take in the Buckeyes’ spring practice on Tuesday and getting a photo with current Ohio State DBs Lathan Ransom and Caleb Downs (shown above).

My latest Crystal Ball pick is for the #Buckeyes to add a key defensive player to the program. https://t.co/cRKHYcyQ4P — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) March 23, 2024

“I grew up in Ohio and I love (OSU),” Hill told Eleven Warriors in June after receiving his Ohio State offer. “(Coach Day) said he loved my skillset, that I’m a great player and that he loves my work ethic. He told me to keep working on my game and not to let up.”

In addition to the new Crystal Ball for Hill, Ohio State sent out a handful of new offers over the weekend, including to 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams.

A 6-foot-3 QB out of New Lenox, Illinois, Williams’ offer sheet is nearing 20 schools, with the Buckeyes joining the likes of Nebraska, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and others on the early list. Not yet rated on 247Sports, Williams is ranked as the No. 9 QB and a top-150 overall prospect by On3, as well as the No. 6 QB by Rivals.

In addition to Williams, Ohio State also sent out a new offer to 2026 cornerback Ksani Jiles.

Jiles, who plays his prep ball at IMG Academy in Florida, is originally from California. The 5-foot-11.5 defensive back holds over 20 offers to this point, with Ohio State now joining the mix alongside Colorado, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, USC and others. Not yet rated on 247Sports, Jiles is a three-star prospect on On3, but is ranked as the No. 4 CB and No. 39 overall player on Rivals.

Elsewhere, the Buckeyes learned they would be receiving an official visit from 2025 defensive lineman Javeon Campbell.

The Kentucky native stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, and despite ranking as a three-star prospect holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others. The Buckeyes offered Campbell earlier this month, and he is now set to return for a visit May 31-June 2.

Interestingly enough, Campbell only started playing football as a high school junior, but still managed to rack up 14.5 sacks in only seven games in his first season on the gridiron in 2023. A very raw prospect who will likely need some time to fully develop, his upside and physical traits make him a very intriguing player. He’s currently listed as the No. 32 EDGE and No. 3 player in Kentucky in the 2025 class.