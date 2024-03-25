Women’s hockey wins NCAA title, Mendez claims wrestling championship, men’s basketball advances

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
The Buckeyes have the potential to have ‘the best offensive staff in the country’ with the right RB coach hire
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Jeremiah Smith fanning hype flames after just four Ohio State practices (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
That was fast:
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 21, 2024
An absolute baller is joining Zone 6, welcome to the Brotherhood, @Jermiah_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/IFpeRJ87Xs
5 things we learned from second week of OSU spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Seth McLaughlin putting snap concerns to rest, ‘doing great so far’ in spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State: Sonny Styles details spring move from safety to linebacker (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
New running backs coach?
It’s a blessing to be a Buckeye ️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 23, 2024
- @JimTressel5 pic.twitter.com/Lko1g4fZUg
Jim Tressel sends inspirational spring practice message to Buckeyes
Carter Bahns, 247Sports
On the Hardwood
No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Duke 75-63
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s rebounding struggles play prominent role loss vs Duke
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
You thought we were done at @TheSchott this season?? pic.twitter.com/i0Ts0fdDli— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 24, 2024
Ohio State to host Georgia on Tuesday for NIT semifinals berth
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Balanced scoring attack carries Ohio State past Virginia Tech in second-round NIT bout, 81-73
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jamison Battle’s free throws lead Ohio State past Hokies: 5 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes top Wisconsin for 2nd NCAA women’s hockey title in 3 years
Nicole Haase, The Columbus Dispatch
Bringing Natty back home #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yCB29M2kUp— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) March 25, 2024
Wrestling: Mendez Wins 2024 National Championship
Ohio State Athletics
Pistol: Champions Again! Ohio State Wins Fourth Consecutive National Title
Ohio State Athletics
The baddest man alive— Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 24, 2024
Jesse Mendez is the first Ohio State Champion since Kyle Snyder in 2018 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AjtdTZIdzJ
Women’s Gymnastics: Vetter Wins Beam Title, Buckeyes Take Fourth at B1Gs
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State Places Ninth at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Fencing: Three Buckeyes Earn All-America Honors as Ohio State Finishes Sixth at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
The valley has become incredibly uncanny:
