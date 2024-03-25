 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Women’s hockey wins NCAA title, Mendez claims wrestling championship, men’s basketball advances

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2024 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship Photo by Gil Talbot/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

The Buckeyes have the potential to have ‘the best offensive staff in the country’ with the right RB coach hire
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jeremiah Smith fanning hype flames after just four Ohio State practices (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

That was fast:

5 things we learned from second week of OSU spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Seth McLaughlin putting snap concerns to rest, ‘doing great so far’ in spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State: Sonny Styles details spring move from safety to linebacker (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

New running backs coach?

Jim Tressel sends inspirational spring practice message to Buckeyes
Carter Bahns, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Duke 75-63
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s rebounding struggles play prominent role loss vs Duke
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to host Georgia on Tuesday for NIT semifinals berth
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Balanced scoring attack carries Ohio State past Virginia Tech in second-round NIT bout, 81-73
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jamison Battle’s free throws lead Ohio State past Hokies: 5 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes top Wisconsin for 2nd NCAA women’s hockey title in 3 years
Nicole Haase, The Columbus Dispatch

Wrestling: Mendez Wins 2024 National Championship
Ohio State Athletics

Pistol: Champions Again! Ohio State Wins Fourth Consecutive National Title
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Vetter Wins Beam Title, Buckeyes Take Fourth at B1Gs
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State Places Ninth at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Fencing: Three Buckeyes Earn All-America Honors as Ohio State Finishes Sixth at NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

The valley has become incredibly uncanny:

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...