Women’s hockey wins NCAA title, Mendez claims wrestling championship, men’s basketball advances

On the Gridiron

The Buckeyes have the potential to have ‘the best offensive staff in the country’ with the right RB coach hire

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jeremiah Smith fanning hype flames after just four Ohio State practices (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

That was fast:





An absolute baller is joining Zone 6, welcome to the Brotherhood, @Jermiah_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/IFpeRJ87Xs — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 21, 2024

5 things we learned from second week of OSU spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Seth McLaughlin putting snap concerns to rest, ‘doing great so far’ in spring practice (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State: Sonny Styles details spring move from safety to linebacker (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

New running backs coach?

It’s a blessing to be a Buckeye ️



- @JimTressel5 pic.twitter.com/Lko1g4fZUg — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 23, 2024

Jim Tressel sends inspirational spring practice message to Buckeyes

Carter Bahns, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Duke 75-63

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s rebounding struggles play prominent role loss vs Duke

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

You thought we were done at @TheSchott this season?? pic.twitter.com/i0Ts0fdDli — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 24, 2024

Ohio State to host Georgia on Tuesday for NIT semifinals berth

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Balanced scoring attack carries Ohio State past Virginia Tech in second-round NIT bout, 81-73

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jamison Battle’s free throws lead Ohio State past Hokies: 5 takeaways

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes top Wisconsin for 2nd NCAA women’s hockey title in 3 years

Nicole Haase, The Columbus Dispatch

Wrestling: Mendez Wins 2024 National Championship

Ohio State Athletics

Pistol: Champions Again! Ohio State Wins Fourth Consecutive National Title

Ohio State Athletics

The baddest man alive



Jesse Mendez is the first Ohio State Champion since Kyle Snyder in 2018 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AjtdTZIdzJ — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) March 24, 2024

Women’s Gymnastics: Vetter Wins Beam Title, Buckeyes Take Fourth at B1Gs

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State Places Ninth at NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Fencing: Three Buckeyes Earn All-America Honors as Ohio State Finishes Sixth at NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

