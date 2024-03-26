Bucketheads Podcast: Previewing NIT quarterfinals vs. UGA, an old friend enters portal

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 113 of the Bucketheads podcast, Connor and Justin talk about South Carolina and former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson entering the transfer portal.

While Meechie is undeniably a great player, is he the right fit for the way the current team is constructed? What is the timeline of a decision from Johnson, and how could Ohio State’s NIT run affect that?

Plus, we recap the Buckeyes win over Virginia Tech, preview the game against Georgia, and talk about some other players currently in the transfer portal that Ohio State should target.

