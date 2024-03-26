Ohio State men’s basketball vs Georgia: Game preview and prediction

After wins over Cornell and Virginia Tech, The Ohio State men’s basketball team (22-13 overall, 15-4 at home) finds itself one win away from earning a trip to Indianapolis and Hinkle Fieldhouse for the NIT Final Four.

Standing in the way of the Buckeyes will be the No. 4 seed Georgia Bulldogs (19-16 overall, 5-6 on the road).

Georgia took down No. 5 seed Xavier 78-76 in the first round and defeated No. 1 seed Wake Forest 72-66 behind 21 points from Justin Hill. Hunter Sallis, the leading scorer for Wake Forest, missed this contest with an ankle injury, and Georgia took advantage, going up early on the Deacs and never relinquishing the lead.

Jamison Battle notched his first double-double of the season against Virginia Tech, pulling down 10 rebounds to go along with his 21 points. Battle is just six points from 2,000 in his career and will look to accomplish that historic feat against Georgia tonight in front of the home fans.

With his 21 points, Battle also joined Thornton as the only other Buckeye to score 500 or more points this season. This is the first season in which multiple Buckeyes have scored 500 points in the same season since Jared Sullinger, Deshaun Thomas, and William Buford all reached the mark during the 2011-12 season. Roddy Gayle Jr. is just 25 points away from 500 points this season as well.

Felix Okpara has blocked a shot in 41 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in program history. He passed Ken Johnson, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in blocked shots. The sophomore center followed up a 16-point showing against Cornell with 13 against Virginia Tech, making it the first time this season he has scored in double digits in back-to-back games.

Ohio State freshman wing Scotty Middleton has missed both NIT games, as he has been home dealing with a personal matter, but he is back with the team and active for this contest, giving the Buckeyes a full availability sheet.

Preview

Georgia is led into this one by senior guard Noah Thomasson, who is averaging 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Illinois transfer R.J. Melendez is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Justin Hill and freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. are both averaging 9.6 points per game. Hill averages 3.2 assists per game, and Demary also averages 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Senior center Russel Tchewa is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Georgia shoots the three-ball at 33.6 percent on the season and is a 72.3 percent free-throw shooting team.

For Ohio State, sophomore guard Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Battle, the graduate transfer from Minnesota, averages 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Battle shoots 43.3 percent from three-point range, the top number in the Big Ten. Battle’s former team bowed out if the NIT on Sunday afternoon, falling to Indiana State 76-64.

Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Okpara averages 6.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The sophomore big man from Lagos, Nigera is second in the Big Ten with 2.4 blocks per game.

The three-headed scoring monster has been effective for the Buckeyes this season, especially when Thornton is at his best in terms of facilitating and running the offense.

Prediction

This is bound to be a close battle, as both teams will be looking to lock up a spot in the Final Four in Indy and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse next Tuesday.

The Buckeyes got a little banged up after the Virginia Tech game, with Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle both suffering injuries in the game. Gayle appeared to re-injure his wrist that was initially hurt in the Big Ten Tournament. Thornton tried to split a double team and took a knee to his lower leg, and did not return to the game. However, coach Jake Diebler said on Monday they are both healthy and ready to go for the quarterfinal matchup.

I think the Buckeyes have enough offensive power to pull away in this contest late to win. Georgia ranked No. 7 in the SEC in defense, giving up 74.4 points per game, and Ohio State has scored 80-plus in both NIT games thus far.

It will be a close game because Georgia shoots it well enough to stay close, but Ohio State wins and heads to Indianapolis.

ESPN BPI: Ohio State 65.6%

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Plus

LGHL score prediction: Ohio State 80, Virginia Tech 75