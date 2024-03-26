Silver Bullets Podcast: Spring practice news, coaching staff departure, and jersey numbers

Spring practice rolls on for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and even though news is a little light in recent days, that’s a good thing. This time of year, there are only so many positives that can happen.

But that doesn’t mean nothing interesting is going on. For this show, we discussed some of the position news coming out of camp, new jersey numbers you’ll have to get used to this fall, the departure of Tony Alford to the hated rivals up north, and more.

We start with camp news and how Sonny Styles figures to be used in 2024, as well as how the right side of the offensive line is shaping up. We also talked about freshman Jeremiah Smith shedding the black stripe off of his helmet after just four spring practices, breaking the old mark of five set by Carnell Tate. Big things could lie ahead for Smith, Tate, and some guy named Emeka Egbuka this fall.

Alford is off to Michigan, which seems an odd departure, but it’s almost as if Ryan Day invited him to be successful somewhere else. We discuss what it means, and why it’s not a big deal if the running backs coach vacancy isn’t filled quickly. There will be no shortage of people interested in the position.

In the biggest news so far this spring (biggest in the literal sense), Ohio State has a new, gigantic Australian punter. Nick McLarty is 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. Is he so tall opponents can block his punts from the line of scrimmage? Time will tell, but we’re looking forward to seeing what McLarty brings to the table.

Finally, we even delved into some non-football news, including Jake Diebler getting the full-time OSU basketball head coaching position and national championships for some of the Ohio State women’s teams and a wrestler. Meanwhile, the basketball women were not quite so fortunate.

We’ll continue coming at you monthly in the college football off-season, with plans to return to our weekly schedule in August 2024. We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

