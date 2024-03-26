Ohio State offers 2026 QB during visit

Ohio State is in the middle of a heavy spring practice schedule, which will see the staff work with this current group of Buckeyes in hopes of meeting the high expectations on the team entering the upcoming season. However, the coaching staff will also be busy hosting recruits on both official and unofficial visits.

With the annual spring game just weeks away, and with it now being the first ever nationally televised spring game, all eyes across the country will be on the Buckeyes, and this is exactly what the coaching staff wants.

Ohio State began the week making recruiting a priority, playing host to blue-chip 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary, FL / Lake Mary). It was the first visit to Columbus for Grubbs, who arrived at Ohio State’s campus Monday and will stay through the scheduled practice on Tuesday.

Grubbs visit apparently went very well, as before the end of the day Monday, the Buckeyes officially offered him a scholarship.

Grubbs is now the sixth quarterback in the 2026 class that Ohio State has offered, and the Buckeyes are not alone. Grubbs holds close to 25 offers from programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, etc.

Ohio State has recently put a lot of emphasis on the quarterback position in the 2026 class. This past weekend the Buckeyes offered 2026 QB Jonas Williams, and just days later, Grubbs is on campus. If Grubbs is the guy Ohio State decides they want to be a future Buckeye, they will need to continue building a relationship with him and get him back on campus multiple times in the coming year.

Grubbs is not yet ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but he is ranked as the No. 10 QB and a top-150 overall prospect by On3, as well as the No. 3 QB by Rivals.

Ohio State makes cut for four-star DL

Ohio State’s 2025 class currently has eight verbal commitments, and the high-caliber players they have brought in have set the Buckeyes up with the potential to build a special class. The Buckeyes hold pledges from several top prospects on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary.

Still, the Buckeyes have only one commitment along the defensive line in the class thus far, and will certainly continue putting focus on the trenches for the rest of the recruiting cycle. Ohio State may be in luck, as the team learned it made the top 12 schools for one of the best defensive line prospects in the class, four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall (Oak Park, IL / Fenwick).

NEWS: Elite 2025 DL Nathaniel Marshall is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 250 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 DL) per On3



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/hwlo6VGgOm pic.twitter.com/VfngcA1dww — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2024

Alongside Ohio State, Marshall included Miami, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Illinois, USC, Auburn and Tennessee all made Marshall’s top schools.

Ohio State has to love that they made Marshall’s list, but they have a lot of ground to make up if the coaching staff is going to earn his commitment. Marshall has already taken official visits to Miami and to the hometown school Illinois. The Buckeyes will also need to play host to him on an official visit if they are going to remain serious contenders.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Marshall lives reasonably close to Columbus. Marshall is the No. 3 DL prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 30 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of Illinois.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2025 five-star cornerback target Dorian Brew (Conroe, TX / Conroe) will be on Ohio State’s campus this week for his official visit. Ohio State is one of his five finalists alongside USC, Texas, Oregon and LSU. All five of his finalists received an official visit for Brew, and Ohio State has the opportunity to leave a last impression on him.

This will be important for the Buckeyes, who at one point were viewed as the favorites to land Brew, but have seen schools like LSU and USC gain momentum as of late. Brew initially planned to announce in January, but decided to delay his commitment and take visits to all of his finalists. Once his official visits are wrapped up, a new commitment date could soon be announced.

Another recruit that is scheduled to be on Ohio State’s campus for Tuesday’s spring practice is 2026 Ohio QB Rocco Williams (Pickerington, OH / Pickerington Central). Williams does not yet hold an offer from the Buckeyes, but if recent trends continue, expect him to leave with one following his visit.

Ohio State will soon learn where 2025 four-star LB target Tarvos Alford (Vero Beach, FL / Vero Beach) will commit. Alford has long been an Ohio State target, and the Buckeyes were viewed as the favorites early on in his recruitment. He recently wrapped up a weekend visit to Ohio State and included the Buckeyes in his top six schools.

However, Alford is expected to stay close to home and commit to Florida. That being said, the Buckeyes have done their due diligence in recruiting him. Alford is scheduled to commit at the end of the month, and he seems to be ready to do so.

However, Alford is expected to stay close to home and commit to Florida. That being said, the Buckeyes have done their due diligence in recruiting him. Alford is scheduled to commit at the end of the month, and he seems to be ready to do so.