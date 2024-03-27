Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The duality of OSU hoops, MHJ’s draft outlook, and the return of listener questions!

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss a variety of Ohio State-related topics and answer the best listener questions, which they’ve been saving for a very special occasion... Like the pair’s last episode together.

First up is Ohio State basketball. The men’s and women’s teams experienced uniquely different months of March. One team surprised in a positive manner, while the other... didn’t. But at least the hosts agree that both appear to be in good (coaching) hands.

Next, the guys plead for reason and sanity to prevail when it comes to Marvin Harrison Jr. and his 2024 NFL Draft stock. Like, what are we doin’ here, folks? Did NFL teams simply forget the 2022 and 2023 seasons? Josh and Chuck hand out some free advice regarding SuperMarv: Just watch the damn tape.

Finally, the most popular segment in all of podcast history is back, baby! The Hangout Boys answer questions sent in by you, the listener(s). Make sure to listen until the end if you want to experience the most enjoyable podcast-listening moments of your life.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

