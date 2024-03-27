Men’s basketball season comes to heartbreaking end, Johnson and Bailey meet with media

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Football: FOX to Televise Spring Game; Tickets – $10 – On Sale Now

Ohio State Athletics

Could Ohio State’s 2024 defensive line be Larry Johnson’s best at OSU?

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Key Takeaways as Keenan Bailey retools Ohio State tight ends group (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Official Buckeye Alerts!





BIA is adding the former Freshman All-American to the room, welcome to THE brotherhood @caleb_downs2 pic.twitter.com/4za77zF39e — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 26, 2024





Tote Nation just added an ELITE back to the room, former 1,000 yard rusher, @qaj4_ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TwhgPFQ32x — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 26, 2024

Jason Moore ‘making a jump,’ pushing for role in Buckeyes defensive line rotation (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Keenan Bailey looking for tough tight end unit, not Cade Stover replacement (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Didn’t get to come back to Ohio State, but he is coming to the Big Ten after all:

Sources: The University of Washington is finalizing a six-year deal to hire Pat Chun, the athletic director at rival Washington State, as the school’s new athletic director. He’s been the AD at Washington State since 2018 and also worked as FAU’s athletic director. pic.twitter.com/FuqYt5fXVd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 26, 2024

Gee Scott Jr. Impressing Ohio State Coaches With Leadership, Development as He Competes to Start at Tight End

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins has black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs becomes first transfer to have black stripe removed

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State can’t corral Georgia in 79-77 season-ending NIT loss

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Pivotal offseason questions now await Ohio State after Georgia loss

Adam Jarday, The Columbus Dispatch

Thankful for this group and the fight they have showed this year. Represented @OhioStateHoops REALLY well.

Buckeye Nation…your support and energy has been incredible, THANK YOU!#GoBucks — Jake Diebler (@JakeDiebler) March 27, 2024

As season ends, Ohio State’s Jamison Battle grateful for the journey

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Defensive adjustment, rebounding shorten Ohio State women’s basketball’s season

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former OSU assistant Mark Mitchell, Kelsey’s father, passes away

James Weber, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Devastated to hear of the passing of former assistant coach, Mark Mitchell. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family today and in the future ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bQuKIQjBQ — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 26, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Records Highest Team Score of the Season in Regular Season Finale

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swim & Dive: 14 Buckeyes Headed to Indianapolis for NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

