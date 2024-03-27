 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s basketball season comes to heartbreaking end, Johnson and Bailey meet with media

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Football: FOX to Televise Spring Game; Tickets – $10 – On Sale Now
Ohio State Athletics

Could Ohio State’s 2024 defensive line be Larry Johnson’s best at OSU?
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Key Takeaways as Keenan Bailey retools Ohio State tight ends group (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Official Buckeye Alerts!

Jason Moore ‘making a jump,’ pushing for role in Buckeyes defensive line rotation (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Keenan Bailey looking for tough tight end unit, not Cade Stover replacement (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Didn’t get to come back to Ohio State, but he is coming to the Big Ten after all:

Gee Scott Jr. Impressing Ohio State Coaches With Leadership, Development as He Competes to Start at Tight End
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins has black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Caleb Downs becomes first transfer to have black stripe removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State can’t corral Georgia in 79-77 season-ending NIT loss
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Pivotal offseason questions now await Ohio State after Georgia loss
Adam Jarday, The Columbus Dispatch

As season ends, Ohio State’s Jamison Battle grateful for the journey
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Defensive adjustment, rebounding shorten Ohio State women’s basketball’s season
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former OSU assistant Mark Mitchell, Kelsey’s father, passes away
James Weber, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Gymnastics: Ohio State Records Highest Team Score of the Season in Regular Season Finale
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swim & Dive: 14 Buckeyes Headed to Indianapolis for NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This seems like it could be dangerous for some people:

