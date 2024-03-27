Ohio State women’s basketball guard Emma Shumate enters the transfer portal

Wednesday, the Next Hoops reported that a source told them Ohio State women’s basketball guard Emma Shumate was set to join the transfer portal. Within 15 minutes later, the Buckeyes guard confirmed that report on her Instagram account

Shumate joined the Scarlet and Gray after starting her career playing for West Virginia. The Newark, Ohio native took on the challenge of playing in the Big 12 when the West Virginia Mountaineers were going through turmoil in their head coaching ranks.

Upon joining West Virginia, head coach Mike Carey — who coached the Mountaineers for 21 seasons — announced his retirement. Shumate never played for the Mountaineers and wasn’t listed on the team’s roster the season after committing out of Newark High School.

The guard joined Ohio State and played sporadically over two years, although being a local product and some highlight moments made the guard popular among fans of the Scarlet and Gray. In 58 appearances, Shumate averaged 2.8 points and 1 rebound per game. When the guard was scoring, it was beyond the three-point line. After hitting two threes per game once during the 2022-23 season, Shumate showed improved confidence in-game this year.

Shumate had eight games this season where she hit multiple three-point shots, including a win against the Ohio Bobcats on Dec. 5, 2023 where she hit a personal single-game-high six three-point shots, hitting 60% from beyond the arc in the victory.

Her most notable performance though came on Jan. 21, 2024 against the then No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Playing five minutes in the win over the Hawkeyes, Shumate hit her only two attempted shots, both from beyond the arc. It kept Ohio State close before a 12-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

As the season progressed, the minutes didn’t come for the redshirt sophomore. Shumate didn’t see the floor in a Big Ten Tournament defeat against the Maryland Terrapins until the game was already over, not logging a complete minute on the court. Against the Maine Black Bears, in the NCAA Tournament’s First Round, Shumate played five minutes, hitting one three-point shot.

Against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, although Ohio State went 0-for-8 from three in the first three quarters, the guard never made it into the game.

Last season, Shumate did lead the Buckeyes in one category, and it wasn’t anything involving shooting. The guard led Ohio State with 27 blocks in the 2022-23 season. Shumate’s long wingspan and presence in the paint allowed her to get those blocks while averaging 11.1 minutes per game.

Next season, with the return of a guard group including redshirt senior Madison Greene and No. 3 overall 2024 prospect Jaloni Cambridge, it’s hard to know which way Shumate’s minutes would go, using the last two years as evidence. Now, the guard will have the chance to play more prominent minutes on another team.

Shumate is the first player from the 2023-24 roster to go into the transfer portal from the Buckeyes.