Bowen Hardman enters transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State

On average, 97% of NCAA Division-I college basketball programs have seen at least one player transfer away per season since the NCAA transfer portal was implemented. Players coming and going and seeking new opportunities is expected. Today, Ohio State’s Bowen Hardman has opted to go that route.

Hardman, a sophomore guard from Cincinnati who appeared in seven games during his freshman season and 18 games as a sophomore, entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It was first reported by Verbal Commits, and quickly re-posted by Hardman himself.

Ohio State G Bowen Hardman has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/5EcabamOYt — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2024

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Cincinnati never became an impact rotation player at Ohio State. After being a non-factor his freshman year, he did appear in 18 games this past season, scoring 33 points on 11-of-25 shooting (44%). He was 9-for-21 from three-point range (42.9%). 21 of his 25 shots came from beyond the arc. Hardman averaged 4.3 minutes per game, and scored a season-high 11 points against Nebraska on January 23.

Hardman, the first commitment in Ohio State’s 2022 class, was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He was the least-often used freshman of the five in that class, which also included Brice Sensabaugh, Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, and Felix Okpara. Hardman dealt with injuries late in his high school career which caused his recruiting rankings to drop, and his overall ranking in that class — No. 315 — sticks out among the other members of that 2022 class.

Former head coach Chris Holtmann repeatedly stated that Hardman was not “physically ready” to compete in the Big Ten when he was a freshman, and that he planned on playing four freshmen consistently that season — leaving out Hardman. He wasn’t a liar, either, as Hardman only appeared in seven games as a freshman.

Hardman’s opportunities this past season actually decreased when Holtmann was fired and Diebler was elevated to interim head coach (and eventually head coach). After Diebler was promoted, Hardman played in six of the remaining 11 games, averaging just over two minutes per game.

Since the day he joined the program, it was an uphill climb for Hardman to ever earn consistent minutes. With Ohio State’s guard room not getting any thinner anytime soon, a path for him to increase his role probably did not exist.

In addition to the scholarship offer he got from Ohio State, Hardman was also recruited heavily by Xavier, Cincinnati, Purdue, and Indiana. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Good luck to Bowen wherever he winds up!