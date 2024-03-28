How the NCAA basketball coaching carousel could impact Ohio State women’s basketball

Tuesday, the talk around women’s college basketball was on coaching changes, and just south of the Ohio River was a big one. Virginia Tech Hokes head coach Kenny Brooks left Blacksburg, Virginia after eight seasons and a 2023 Final Four run to become the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Its the biggest of many coaching moves announced this week — moves that Ohio State women’s basketball has been immune from over its past three seasons of success on the court.

Does that change this offseason?

While there’s no speculation of head coach Kevin McGuff looking for another challenge, the Buckeyes assistant coaching staff has multiple names who’ve shown their ability to run programs on their own. Leading that list is associate head coach Carla Morrow.

In three seasons, the Scarlet and Gray have found a resurgent success, and it began when Morrow moved from assistant coach to associate head coach. Following three seasons without postseason play or a Big Ten trophy for its trophy case, Ohio State’s won two of the last three conference regular season crowns and made a Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight in consecutive seasons.

Morrow is a integral part of that success.

At the end of the 2022-23 season, Land-Grant Holy Land spoke with Coach McGuff exclusively about his 10 years leading the Buckeyes. When McGuff talked about Morrow, it was clear her impact is wide reaching.

“It’s one thing for assistant coaches to say ‘I have a great relationship with a player,’” said McGuff. “I always look at it like “can you influence their behavior or can you steer them in the right direction of where we want them to go?’ She does that and I think its really important.”

Look at any of the posts from Ohio State’s practices on social media, and Morrow is part of it. Going up against players like former guard Taylor Mikesell in a shooting contest, throwing around a football or being on the receiving end of a Cotie McMahon joke. Morrow’s work goes beyond relationships and steering players in the right direction.

The former WNBA player and assistant coach for the Chicago Sky also brings strong basketball strategy to what fans see on the court. When the Buckeyes prepare for opponents, Morrow brings nearly complete game plans to Coach McGuff.

People outside of the program notice these things too.

In January, the Athletic had Morrow on its list of assistant coaches ready to be a head coach. On March 15, ABIS (Advancement of Blacks in Sports) named Morrow to its Head Coach Watchlist.

One of the best in the business ‼️



Congratulations @coachcarla18 on being named by fellow coaches to the 2024 ABIS Associate Head Coach Watch List for elevating the Ohio State program and your coaching career! You are making an incredible impact and we’re thankful to have you! pic.twitter.com/USv1a6hj3h — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 15, 2024

It’s safe to say that Morrow’s time may not be long with Ohio State.

The available jobs are out there too. At the time of writing, there are at least 20 open coaching positions in NCAA women’s basketball. From Power Five schools like the aforementioned Hokies to a laundry list of mid-majors to start as a first time head coach.

Morrow isn’t the only one on the staff to watch.

Assistant coach Wesley Brooks spent time with multiple Power Five conference schools. Brooks started with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a graduate assistant before going to the University of Utah, followed by four years with the Michigan Wolverines. Brooks joined the staff in 2021, with Morrow’s promotion to associate head coach.

On the Buckeyes’ staff, Brooks is crucial in the team’s recruiting, going on the road more than any other coach, according to McGuff. A crucial piece of coaching is the recruiting element, especially at smaller schools, and according to McGuff, “Kids like him, he’s easy to like.”

Even if head coaching isn’t in the immediate future for the entire staff, with coaching moves around the country happening daily, there’s need for assistant coaches in higher positions within the team and associate head coaches.

Ohio State’s coaching staff has been relatively stable for the past three seasons. Is this the offseason that changes?