Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State’s season ends, and an interview with One Shining Podcast’s Tate Frazier

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On episode 114 of the Bucketheads podcast, we discuss the sad fact that the season is over. The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 79-77, in the quarterfinals of the NIT, and a tumultuous season has come to an end. Plus, we talk about the transfer portal and the next steps for the Buckeyes.

We also have an interview with Tate Frazier, host of the One Shining Podcast, about all things Sweet 16. We discuss UNC, the ACC, Kentucky, Ohio State, Jake Diebler and much more in an hour-long talk with Tate. Ball knowers can’t miss this one!

