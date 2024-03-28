Ohio State set to host nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman, five-star wide receiver this weekend

The Buckeyes currently have one offensive line commitment in the 2025 class thanks to in-state pledge Carter Lowe. His addition was a big time feat, but this class must continue to add to it at the position for it to truly be successful.

Every football mind knows the game is won in the trenches, and while Ohio State is and has been talented up front, they also haven’t reached their ultimate goals the last few seasons, proving the recruiting and development have to be better. Development can be sped up — and easier, for a lack of a better term — when you bring in elite prospects, and that’s Ohio State’s goal every year.

The recruiting wins over the last few cycles have been mostly keeping their in-state guys at home, but the long sought after national tackle target has continued to elude Ohio State. The Buckeyes have come up short in that regard too many times, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. Thankfully, it looks as if the staff is getting another shot at it this coming weekend when they bring in one of the best in the country.

Making it’s way all over social media on Wednesday, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders has set his visit plans for this weekend, as he’ll take in Ohio State and all that the Buckeyes have to offer.

The No. 2 player nationally and the top offensive tackle in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Sanders getting to Columbus for a multiple-day trip is big for the coaching staff, and Ohio State will surely have the atmosphere to impress this weekend, which includes the always rowdy student appreciation practice as well as a very impressive guest list with other high-profile recruits.

Owning 40-plus offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU, USC and every other major program, it’s Clemson right now that leads the way on the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature. The Buckeyes are going to shoot their best shot this weekend and for the foreseeable future, but again, getting him on campus this weekend is a major deal and should certainly help their chances moving forward.

Maybe the best part, his Ohio State official visit isn’t set until June. so this trip on his own dime makes it that much better knowing they have multiple opportunities to sell Sanders on joining the program.

Ohio State looking to land five-star Florida receiver target

Earlier this week Ohio State lost a commitment from Florida receiver Jayvan Boggs. A commit since last October, the Buckeyes certainly didn’t want to lose him as a member of the 2025 class, but if there’s one position that really never needs to be worried about, it’s the receiver group thanks to Brian Hartline.

Every year he has his pick of the litter, and this cycle realistically should be no different considering what he’s been able to do in his tenure. With a ton of elite options out there and at least three to four spots up for grabs, this is the time when Hartline starts to really hone in on his top targeted guys.

This weekend will be a major one for the Buckeyes in getting closer to landing one of those commitments. Knowing there’s only so many players Hartline and Ohio State will say yes to, it very well could be a race to see who pulls the trigger first. Surely there’s a couple names that both the staff and fans would like to see in the fold sooner rather than later.

The name that continues to be discussed maybe more than anyone else, Jaime Ffrench is atop of the list of guys the Buckeyes would love to see in their 2025 class when all is said and done. A step towards that could be this weekend, as he and others from his South Florida Express seven-on-seven squad will be in Columbus on Saturday.

The No. 16 player nationally and third-best receiver per the 247Sports Composite, Ffrench does seem to be getting closer to Ohio State as time goes on, but the Buckeyes know they still have work to do to make it a done deal. This visit will be another chance for Hartline to get him more comfortable with the potential to bring his talents to Columbus, but this recruitment could still go into the summer months, as Florida natives tend to do.

All in all, getting Ffrench on campus is a win for the program and Hartline. Rarely does an Ohio State visit not go incredibly well, and with how things have been trending for Ffrench, you have to like the Buckeyes’ chances in further pulling away in the lead as they look to eventually land his commitment. Having the chance to see Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss and the other Sunshine State natives excelling in Columbus definitely helps Ohio State’s outlook.

Quick Hits

Four-star defensive line target Landon Rink (Cypress, Texas/Cy-Fair) will announce his college decision on April 3. The No. 312 player nationally and the 36th best defensive lineman in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, Rink is down to just Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

While this is a player the Buckeyes have offered and are certainly interested in, it would be a surprise at this point to see him not pick Texas A&M. The Buckeyes are in the mix for several other top players up front on the defensive side of the ball, and will continue their relentless efforts in building up an elite haul for 2025.