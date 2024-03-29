You’re Nuts: Offseason priorities for Ohio State men’s basketball

These feisty Buckeyes prolonged the inevitable much longer than we thought they would, extending their season nearly into April before falling in the NIT quarterfinals to Georgia this week, 79-77. On February 14, it looked like Jake Diebler was tasked with executing an emergency landing. Could he just get them to the finish line, maybe pick up a win or two along the way, and end the season with a little bit of dignity? Clearly, Diebler, the staff, and this team did a lot more than that, finishing the year with 22 wins.

Last week, Connor and Justin debated which recruits Diebler should be on the phone with first, now that he’s officially the head coach. 57% of people agreed with Justin’s choice of Darryn Peterson. The other 43% of the readers sided with Connor and his pick of Niko Bundalo. As far as we’re aware, Ohio State is not out of the running for either of the elite 2025 recruits.

After 145 weeks:

Connor- 72

Justin- 54

Other- 15

(There have been four ties)

Ohio State probably won’t lose a ton this off-season. As of Thursday night, the only player that has transferred so far is seldom-used guard Bowen Hardman. Dale Bonner and Jamison Battle are both out of eligibility and while Ohio State has the options in-house to replace Bonner’s role, it currently does not have anyone capable of replacing Battle’s production. They will have to look elsewhere for that.

This game is a business, however. Players in great situations are sometimes offered a... better... situation, money-wise. Even though it looks like the Buckeyes will retain a good chunk of this team, you really never know.

This week’s question: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s priority this off-season?

Connor: Replacing Jamison Battle

This may be presumptuous of me, but for this exercise, we’re going to assume Ohio State hangs on to Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, and Felix Okpara because not bringing them back would be a huge disappointment. Those three sophomores (now juniors) were the leading voices in the locker room saying that Ohio State needed to play in the NIT. I would sure hope that after that emotional end to the season, those three would stick together.

Assuming they keep that core together and the only major piece that leaves is Battle, the biggest challenge will be just that — replacing Battle. Ohio State players not named Jamison Battle shot a combined 30.4% from three-point range last season. Without him, the Buckeyes would’ve been the third-worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten. Battle was also second on the team with 15.3 points per game, and averaged nearly 20 per game over the final 10 games.

Some of the point production will come from the aforementioned trio getting better and scoring more. From their freshman season to sophomore season, Thornton jumped up over five points per game and Gayle jumped up over nine points per game. Okpara’s per-game statistics didn’t jump as much as the other two, but he finished the year in double-digits in three consecutive games for the first time in his career, which is promising.

However, I don’t think there’s anyone currently on the team that would help replace Battle’s three-point shooting and size at the 3 or 4 spot. We’re assuming Devin Royal will take a starting spot after averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game over the final nine games of the season. But if the Buckeyes are serious about winning the Big Ten next season — as they should be — Evan Mahaffey cannot eat up starter’s minutes again. Unfortunately, there’s nobody else on the roster who has the size/scoring combo to step into Battle’s spot and come close to replacing him. This addition will have to come from elsewhere.

Even with Battle, this team didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. If they do in fact run it back with the same core, Diebler and staff will have to work hard and find someone with a size and scoring combination similar to Battle’s to start. He doesn’t need to be a 44% three-point shooter, but he has to be an above-average shooter to help extend defenses. It’s a must.

Justin: Retain the current core

I know a lot of people may disagree with this, but I really believe this core group of guys has a lot of potential left to tap into.

The core group of guys I am referring to is Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, Felix Okpara, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal, Taison Chatman, and Austin Park.

Thornton can play on any team in the country, Gayle improved immensely from his freshman to sophomore season and left room to make another jump to his junior season, and Okpara is an elite rim protector and defender and slowly showed more capabilities on the offensive end as the season went on.

The biggest thing is Gayle and Okpara now have a full season of starting under their belts and can now use another offseason to get stronger and be ready to step right back into the starting roles.

For the freshman turning sophomores, I always want to see a second year. The second offseason for young guys is crucial to development because they have now already spent time on campus and don’t have to make that adjustment. And I am not ready to just Park out yet because we haven’t seen him play.

As of us posting this, the only Buckeye officially in the transfer portal is Bowen Hardman. It's likely one or two more guys will leave, and that will leave two or three spots for head coach Jake Diebler to bring in through the portal.

But I hope those seven return because those seven and two or three impact transfers, plus Juni Mobley and Colin White, are a really solid team. And still, no seniors.