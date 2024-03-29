Ohio State softball hosts Northwestern in home-opener three-game series

The Buckeyes are FINALLY playing at home after spending the first two months of the season on the road. Their first Big Ten home series is starting off with a bang against the reigning Big Ten champs, the Northwestern Wildcats.

Ohio State (18-10) is having a really solid season. Their .309 batting average is fourth-best in the Big Ten. Leading the way on offense is senior Tegan Cortelletti, whose .459 average through the first half of the season is second-best in the Big Ten among players with 50 or more at-bats. Also, seven other everyday starters are hitting .300 or better so far.

So the Buckeyes can clearly hit, but they can also hit for power. They are currently third in the Big Ten in slugging percentage (.500) and second in home runs (34).

As for pitching, senior Allison Smith is the ace this year, as she has a 2.05 ERA, 72 strikeouts in 78.2 innings, and a .228 batting average allowed.

Moving onto Northwestern (17-7), the Wildcats are currently riding a nine-game win streak. They are an overall extremely talented team. During that win streak, they swept Michigan State last weekend to begin conference play.

Their player to watch on offense is Kansas Robinson, as her .486 batting average leads both the team and the Big Ten. She also has seven home runs, seven doubles, and 21 RBI.

In the circle, Ashley Miller, a transfer from Michigan State, carries a 0.85 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 74.0 innings.

The Wildcats have played in some very close games this season with some of the nation’s best teams. They lost by one run to No. 12 LSU, No. 19 UCLA, and No. 25 Auburn. They defeated No. 24 Boston University and No. 23 South Carolina. Clearly, they have a very tough schedule but are very competitive in these games.

It’s always a battle between the Bucks and the Cats, with Northwestern usually coming out on top. Let’s see if Ohio State can change the narrative this year.

All three games of the series will be streamed on BTN+. The first game is today at 6 p.m. ET, then Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, and finally Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.