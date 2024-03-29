OSU men see its first transfer as football prepares for Student Appreciation scrimmage

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Huge recruiting weekend as Buckeyes hold their Student Appreciation Day scrimmage

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

You heard the man! See you all Saturday for Student Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/WLIAtN6pkR — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 28, 2024

Three unknowns about Buckeyes as spring practice hits halfway point (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes TE Bennett Christian aims to show growth after suspension

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Wide Receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss Love Each Other, Compete Like Brothers

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Comfort is building for Sonny Styles in his move to linebacker

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State: Buckeyes’ defensive line depth in focus this spring (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

From @will_backus1: Georgia, Ohio State, Utah lead 16 college football teams in best position to make expanded CFP in 2024 seasonhttps://t.co/rR7qeCU2rP — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 28, 2024

Kenyatta Jackson no longer overthinking after up-and-down 2023 season (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Once a soccer star in Germany, Hero Kanu eager for bigger role at OSU

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Bowen Hardman enters transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What are Ohio State’s four biggest questions this offseason?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

@battletime510 has accepted an invitation to the Hanes Men's 3-Point Championship at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.



The competition takes place during the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships airing Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3Rw7uhK6WC — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 28, 2024

How the NCAA basketball coaching carousel could impact Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Needs to Improve Rebounding and Depth, Add Impact Transfers for Better Postseason Results in 2024-25

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Inside the numbers of a championship season for Ohio State women’s hockey

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Wrestling: Jesse Mendez claims OSU’s first national title since 2018, team takes 8th at the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State softball hosts Northwestern in home-opener three-game series

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

. .



Lyle Yost is the NCAA 1-meter champion for the second straight year‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qoxIkxZBzd — Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) March 29, 2024

Men’s Swim & Dive: Yost Repeats as NCAA 1-Meter Champion

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Hodges Earns WCGA All-American Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State Wins in 5 Sets at No. 18 McKendree

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Rally to Down No. 19 Penn State, 9-8

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

