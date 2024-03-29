OSU men see its first transfer as football prepares for Student Appreciation scrimmage

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Huge recruiting weekend as Buckeyes hold their Student Appreciation Day scrimmage
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
You heard the man! See you all Saturday for Student Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/WLIAtN6pkR— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 28, 2024
Three unknowns about Buckeyes as spring practice hits halfway point (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes TE Bennett Christian aims to show growth after suspension
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Wide Receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss Love Each Other, Compete Like Brothers
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Comfort is building for Sonny Styles in his move to linebacker
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State: Buckeyes’ defensive line depth in focus this spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
From @will_backus1: Georgia, Ohio State, Utah lead 16 college football teams in best position to make expanded CFP in 2024 seasonhttps://t.co/rR7qeCU2rP— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 28, 2024
Kenyatta Jackson no longer overthinking after up-and-down 2023 season (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Once a soccer star in Germany, Hero Kanu eager for bigger role at OSU
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Bowen Hardman enters transfer portal after two seasons at Ohio State
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
What are Ohio State’s four biggest questions this offseason?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
@battletime510 has accepted an invitation to the Hanes Men's 3-Point Championship at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 28, 2024
The competition takes place during the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships airing Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3Rw7uhK6WC
How the NCAA basketball coaching carousel could impact Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Needs to Improve Rebounding and Depth, Add Impact Transfers for Better Postseason Results in 2024-25
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Inside the numbers of a championship season for Ohio State women’s hockey
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Wrestling: Jesse Mendez claims OSU’s first national title since 2018, team takes 8th at the NCAA Wrestling Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State softball hosts Northwestern in home-opener three-game series
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
. .— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) March 29, 2024
Lyle Yost is the NCAA 1-meter champion for the second straight year‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qoxIkxZBzd
Men’s Swim & Dive: Yost Repeats as NCAA 1-Meter Champion
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Hodges Earns WCGA All-American Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State Wins in 5 Sets at No. 18 McKendree
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Rally to Down No. 19 Penn State, 9-8
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is still better than I could do:
Hey @Brutus_Buckeye, how’d the guys do drawing you pic.twitter.com/M24oiXuKDs— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 29, 2024
