You’re Nuts: Who are you rooting for in the NCAA Women’s tournament now that Ohio State is out?

Jami’s Take: South Carolina Gamecocks

March Madness did not go according to plan for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, but there is still plenty of women’s basketball to be played.

The eyes of a nation seem to be on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, and for good reason: She has done a lot to put women’s basketball on the map. Many consider her the greatest to ever play women’s basketball at the collegiate level, and with that attention on her comes attention on a sport that was often lost in the shadow of men’s basketball’s funding, attendance, and attention. Earlier this season, she became the highest-scoring NCAA women’s basketball player in history (the highest scorer in collegiate basketball history is Pearl Moore, whose 4,061 points between 1975 and 1979 pre-date the NCAA’s sponsorship of women’s basketball).

She is a dynamic player, and it’s hard not to root for her. I’m looking forward to following her career in college and beyond. But Clark, for as impressive as she is (and she is mighty impressive), is not the only person making a name for themselves or women’s basketball.

So to that end, I find myself drawn to the South Carolina Gamecocks, where coach Dawn Staley has been building a dynasty.

I was a little torn here, only because I love a Cinderella story, and Duke—the 7-seed team who ended Ohio State’s run—is still in contention as the lowest-seeded remaining team. To some extent, the Buckeyes’ loss stings a little less if Duke goes far.

But what Staley has accomplished in South Carolina is a Cinderella story of sorts as well. Because women’s basketball is no stranger to dynasties—but historically, South Carolina wasn’t one of them.

UConn, whose 11 National Championships make it the team with the most titles in NCAA women’s basketball history, absolutely dominated throughout the early 2000s. They won 10 of those 11 titles between 2000-2016.

Before UConn (and even a bit during UConn’s run), Tennessee seemed to run the board more often than not, bringing in eight titles of their own throughout their program history.

No one else even comes close. Stanford and Baylor have three titles a piece, but UConn and Tennessee stand in a league of their own.

Unless Staley has a say.

Staley herself is a Hall of Fame basketball player and coach, with her name all over the record books in both regards. She is considered one of the 15 best players in WNBA history, has a 1996 Olympic gold medal, coached the US women’s national team, and is the first person to win the Naismith as both a player and a coach.

No one is more qualified to build a dynasty than Staley.

The road to victory wasn’t easy though—she built South Carolina’s program from the ground up. Since her arrival, the Gamecocks have become one of the steadiest, most dominant teams in NCAA women’s basketball. They’ve won two titles in the last eight seasons, were undefeated in the 2023 regular season (ultimately falling in the Final Four to the National Champion LSU Tigers), and they’ve had five Final Four appearances, three of them consecutively.

If anyone deserves to be counted among the UConns and the Tennessees of the women’s basketball world, it’s Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, and I’m rooting for her to take it all the way to a third title this season.

Matt’s Take: Duke Blue Devils

Here’s the difference between me and Jami. She took the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country that hasn’t lost a single game this entire season and won the national title in 2022 as her pick, and I am taking the lowest remaining seed in the tournament.

Sure, some people might say that she is just a bandwagon fan hopping on the train that seems like it has the best chance of getting back to the station, I mean, I’m not saying that, but some people might be.

I, on the other hand, am taking the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils. Kara Lawson’s squad comes into the Sweet 16 as the only team seeded lower than No. 5 remaining in the tournament as they prepare to face off with the perennial women’s basketball powerhouse No. 3 UConn Huskies.

While I admit that it is difficult to think of any Duke basketball team as an underdog, in this situation, they absolutely are. But Buckeye fans know firsthand that they are quite capable of pulling the upset. Of course, rooting for the underdog is a March Madness tradition unlike any other, but when that underdog is also the team that knocked the squad you were rooting for out of the tournament, that makes it an even easier and more natural rooting option.

So, while both Jami and I are taking teams from the Carolinas she is going with the frontrunner and I am going with the longshot team that also gives OSU fans a legitimate reason to jump on board.

