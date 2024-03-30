BOOOOM! Four-star 2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford commits to Ohio State

BOOM! Ohio State recruiting has always been a consistent force, but the last couple of months have shown that this staff is capable of achieving an even higher level of recruiting success than they have in recent cycles. Whether it be via the transfer portal or traditional high school recruiting, the Buckeye coaches are reaching new heights of success and the 2025 class is shaping up to be a great one, and it just got that much better.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes added the ninth member of their class thanks to the commitment of Florida linebacker Tarvos Alford. Ohio State now has two linebackers in its next class and is absolutely crushing it on the defensive side of the ball.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tarvos Alford II has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 215 LB from Port Saint Lucie, FL chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Florida State, & Tennessee



"You come to Ohio State to leave a legacy"

This comes after Ohio Stare added an eighth member to the class on Friday, as edge rusher London Merritt committed to the Buckeyes in a surprise move while on a visit to Columbus. Seven of the program’s nine players currently committed are on defense, and with other elite targets still to decide, there’s no telling how good this class could be.

Laurinaitis gets his second linebacker in the fold

The No. 63 player nationally, Alford is the eighth-best linebacker in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. With offers from over 30 schools to his name, in February the Florida native released a top six schools list that included Miami, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF, and Ohio State. Since then, the Buckeyes have ensured Alford that he is a priority and that they have everything he could want in a collegiate destination.

Getting to campus multiple times, including in November and just last weekend, Alford being in town on a handful of occasions made him well aware of all that Ohio State has to offer, and shortly after his most recent visit to Columbus, it was five different 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Buckeyes that really made it look like this was Ohio State’s recruitment to lose.

Now a member of the 2025 class, that doesn’t mean that the recruitment of Alford is over. He has said himself that he still plans to use his official visits this coming summer when he takes trips to Florida State, Miami, and potentially more. Thankfully, Alford will once again be back at Ohio State at the end of May for his official with his future school, and while the visits elsewhere don’t exactly excite the Ohio State coaches or fans, it is important to note that this staff is confident in what they have going in order to keep him committed for the long haul.

Like many Florida recruits before him — and likely more to come after him — it’s always going to be a fight to the finish, but that’s the same for any recruit these days. Right now, the Buckeyes have added an elite-level linebacker that they have had their eyes set on for some time now, and their hard work has clearly paid off.

Getting closer and closer to the top class in the country, Ohio State is on a mission in 2025, and Tarvos Alford is the latest to join the ranks.