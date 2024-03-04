Uncut Podcast: Key, Bonner discuss Senior Day win over Michigan and what comes next

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Shortly after Ohio State’s 84-61 blowout win over Michigan Sunday afternoon, the collective Ohio State and Michigan media spoke with Juwan Howard, Jake Diebler, Zed Key, and Dale Bonner about the game and what comes next.

Howard spoke with the media first, for about 10 minutes. Aside from some very good quotes about how his pillow feels when he’s winning vs losing, he said that it doesn’t seem like Jake Diebler has inserted a new system from what Chris Holtmann was running. He has, however, “put his imprint on it.”

Zed Key and Dale Bonner then spoke, with Key doing 80% of the talking. He said Diebler is the one who first started recruiting him in high school and that he “loves him, he’s a great guy.” Zed also said his time at Ohio State has flown by, and that you “Never see yourself going through senior day until it’s you standing up there doing it.”

Diebler gave his lengthiest post-game presser so far since taking over nearly three weeks ago. He talked about Bruce Thornton, Zed Key, Jamison Battle, Roddy Gayle, and the program at large. He deflected most questions about the NCAA Tournament, but did say “We can feel the momentum, for sure.”

