Ohio State men demolish Michigan, football loses important offensive staffer

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State announces 2024 spring practice, media schedule

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Todd Fitch leaving Ohio State, taking analyst position at LSU

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Pre-spring football depth chart projection: Defense

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Best Secondaries in College Football (2024)



1 Ohio State Buckeyes

2 Michigan Wolverines

3 Georgia Bulldogs

4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5 Texas Longhorns

6 Oregon Ducks

7 Florida State Seminoles

8 Kansas Jayhawks

9 Missouri Tigers

10 Alabama Crimson Tide

11 Iowa Hawkeyes

12 Texas… pic.twitter.com/y1h9vckDSJ — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 3, 2024

Previewing Ohio State’s offense for spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Three big predictions for Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Air Noland Looks Forward to Spring Football, Welcomes Competition With Julian Sayin: “We Will Battle, And We Will Have Competitive Excellence Toward Each Other”

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Four questions for Ohio State’s cornerbacks heading into spring practice (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Central: Measurables, Workout Results and Updates From Ohio State’s Eight Draft Prospects in Indianapolis

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes send seniors off with 84-61 blowout of Michigan, keep March dreams alive

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State is now 8-11 in the Big Ten and have won four of their last five. What was looking like a dead season is looking real interesting now. pic.twitter.com/TY7qqgcUIX — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 3, 2024

Bruce Thornton dunks and Ohio State runs: 6 takeaways from Michigan win

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State blows out Michigan on senior day with more left in the tank (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Zed Key starts Ohio State’s win against Michigan with emphatic dunk

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Jake Diebler gets his 4th Big Ten win in five games



Diebler moves into 14th place in the league, Michigan drops to 15th — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 3, 2024

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls in Iowa City 93-83 over No. 6 Iowa

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes win streak snapped by Caitlin Clark, Iowa in regular-season finale

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Enters Big Ten Tournament as Top Seed

Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Sweeps Bemidji State, Advances to WCHA Final Faceoff

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Baseball: Buckeyes Earn Comeback Victory Over Oklahoma

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 9 Buckeyes Open Homestand with 4-1 Win vs. Washington

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Bounce Back in 15-5 Victory After Defeating Butler

Antonia Campbell, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

