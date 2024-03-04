Ohio State men demolish Michigan, football loses important offensive staffer

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State announces 2024 spring practice, media schedule
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Todd Fitch leaving Ohio State, taking analyst position at LSU
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Pre-spring football depth chart projection: Defense
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Best Secondaries in College Football (2024)— Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 3, 2024
1 Ohio State Buckeyes
2 Michigan Wolverines
3 Georgia Bulldogs
4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5 Texas Longhorns
6 Oregon Ducks
7 Florida State Seminoles
8 Kansas Jayhawks
9 Missouri Tigers
10 Alabama Crimson Tide
11 Iowa Hawkeyes
12 Texas… pic.twitter.com/y1h9vckDSJ
Previewing Ohio State’s offense for spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Three big predictions for Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Air Noland Looks Forward to Spring Football, Welcomes Competition With Julian Sayin: “We Will Battle, And We Will Have Competitive Excellence Toward Each Other”
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Four questions for Ohio State’s cornerbacks heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Leaving it all out there @GrindTime55— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 3, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xaDKYS9Us4
2024 NFL Scouting Combine Central: Measurables, Workout Results and Updates From Ohio State’s Eight Draft Prospects in Indianapolis
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes send seniors off with 84-61 blowout of Michigan, keep March dreams alive
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State is now 8-11 in the Big Ten and have won four of their last five. What was looking like a dead season is looking real interesting now. pic.twitter.com/TY7qqgcUIX— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 3, 2024
Bruce Thornton dunks and Ohio State runs: 6 takeaways from Michigan win
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State blows out Michigan on senior day with more left in the tank (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Zed Key starts Ohio State’s win against Michigan with emphatic dunk
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Jake Diebler gets his 4th Big Ten win in five games— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 3, 2024
Diebler moves into 14th place in the league, Michigan drops to 15th
No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls in Iowa City 93-83 over No. 6 Iowa
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes win streak snapped by Caitlin Clark, Iowa in regular-season finale
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Enters Big Ten Tournament as Top Seed
Ohio State Athletics
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Sweeps Bemidji State, Advances to WCHA Final Faceoff
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Baseball: Buckeyes Earn Comeback Victory Over Oklahoma
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: No. 9 Buckeyes Open Homestand with 4-1 Win vs. Washington
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Bounce Back in 15-5 Victory After Defeating Butler
Antonia Campbell, The Lantern
