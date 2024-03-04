 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State men demolish Michigan, football loses important offensive staffer

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Ohio State announces 2024 spring practice, media schedule
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Todd Fitch leaving Ohio State, taking analyst position at LSU
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Pre-spring football depth chart projection: Defense
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Previewing Ohio State’s offense for spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Three big predictions for Buckeyes spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Air Noland Looks Forward to Spring Football, Welcomes Competition With Julian Sayin: “We Will Battle, And We Will Have Competitive Excellence Toward Each Other”
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Four questions for Ohio State’s cornerbacks heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

2024 NFL Scouting Combine Central: Measurables, Workout Results and Updates From Ohio State’s Eight Draft Prospects in Indianapolis
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes send seniors off with 84-61 blowout of Michigan, keep March dreams alive
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Bruce Thornton dunks and Ohio State runs: 6 takeaways from Michigan win
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State blows out Michigan on senior day with more left in the tank (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Zed Key starts Ohio State’s win against Michigan with emphatic dunk
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball falls in Iowa City 93-83 over No. 6 Iowa
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes win streak snapped by Caitlin Clark, Iowa in regular-season finale
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Enters Big Ten Tournament as Top Seed
Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Sweeps Bemidji State, Advances to WCHA Final Faceoff
Reid Murray, The Lantern

Baseball: Buckeyes Earn Comeback Victory Over Oklahoma
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 9 Buckeyes Open Homestand with 4-1 Win vs. Washington
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Bounce Back in 15-5 Victory After Defeating Butler
Antonia Campbell, The Lantern

