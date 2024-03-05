 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ohio State will begin hosting visits today with the start of spring practices

Ohio State’s spring practices begin today, and the Buckeyes will already have multiple recruits on campus.

By Dan Hessler
/ new
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The official date for the start of spring may still be weeks away, but for the Ohio State football team, it starts today. Ohio State spring practices kick off this morning, and the current roster of Buckeyes will be hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the staff will be playing host to recruits during both practices and the busy camp schedule.

Ryan Day and his guys understand the importance of recruiting, especially as the college football landscape continues to evolve due to NIL and the transfer portal. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that the Buckeyes will already be playing host to a handful of recruits today.

Being a Tuesday, most of the recruits on campus this morning will be from Ohio. Day has made it well known that keeping Ohio’s best recruits in the state is a major priority, and spring recruiting camps will be a big recruiting tool for them to do just that.

Below is a list of just some of the recruits who will be in Columbus Tuesday morning:

Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway

Class: 2025
Hometown: Columbus, OH / Marion-Franklin
Size: 6-foot-1, 175 lbs.

Edge Cal Thrush

Class: 2025
Hometown: Columbus, OH / Upper Arlington
Size: 6-foot-4, 230 lbs.

Wide Receiver Jackson Wiley

Class: 2025
Hometown: Columbus, OH / Olentangy
Size: 6-foot, 165 lbs.

Ohio State adds more future spring visits

While the Buckeyes will be playing host to multiple recruits to kick off spring practices, Ohio State will also be hosting recruits throughout all of the spring months. The Buckeyes are adding names to its visitor list seemingly every day, and this trend held true Monday.

Below are just a handful of recruits to announce upcoming spring visits to Ohio State.

Four-star LB Abduall Sanders Jr.

Class: 2025
Hometown: Santa Ana, CA / Mater Dei
Size: 6-foot-2, 210 lbs.
Ohio State visit date: March 28

OT Adam Guthrie

Class: 2026
Hometown: Washington Court House, OH / Miami Trace
Size: 6-foot-7, 285 lbs.
Ohio State visit date: March 21

IOL Malachi Goodman

Class: 2025
Hometown: Paramus, NJ / Paramus Catholic
Size: 6-foot-5, 315 lbs.
Ohio State visit date: April 2-3

Quick Hits

  • Ohio State 2025 four-star wide receiver commit Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa, FL / Cocoa) participated in the Under Armour Next camp in Miami this past weekend. Boggs impressed at the camp and was one of the top performers at his position. He also gathered the catch of the day, according to 247Sports.

Below is just a quick glimpse at what Boggs could be bringing to Ohio State.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...