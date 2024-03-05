Ohio State will begin hosting visits today with the start of spring practices

The official date for the start of spring may still be weeks away, but for the Ohio State football team, it starts today. Ohio State spring practices kick off this morning, and the current roster of Buckeyes will be hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the staff will be playing host to recruits during both practices and the busy camp schedule.

Ryan Day and his guys understand the importance of recruiting, especially as the college football landscape continues to evolve due to NIL and the transfer portal. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that the Buckeyes will already be playing host to a handful of recruits today.

Being a Tuesday, most of the recruits on campus this morning will be from Ohio. Day has made it well known that keeping Ohio’s best recruits in the state is a major priority, and spring recruiting camps will be a big recruiting tool for them to do just that.

Below is a list of just some of the recruits who will be in Columbus Tuesday morning:

Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway

Class: 2025

Hometown: Columbus, OH / Marion-Franklin

Size: 6-foot-1, 175 lbs.

Four-star Ohio CB Dawayne Galloway (@DeejGalloway85) tells me that he'll be visiting Ohio State tomorrow. Discussing @OhioSt_Rivals:https://t.co/xxyME0QftC pic.twitter.com/0kaEKrLRHQ — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) March 4, 2024

Edge Cal Thrush

Class: 2025

Hometown: Columbus, OH / Upper Arlington

Size: 6-foot-4, 230 lbs.

Wide Receiver Jackson Wiley

Class: 2025

Hometown: Columbus, OH / Olentangy

Size: 6-foot, 165 lbs.

Ohio State adds more future spring visits

While the Buckeyes will be playing host to multiple recruits to kick off spring practices, Ohio State will also be hosting recruits throughout all of the spring months. The Buckeyes are adding names to its visitor list seemingly every day, and this trend held true Monday.

Below are just a handful of recruits to announce upcoming spring visits to Ohio State.

Four-star LB Abduall Sanders Jr.

Class: 2025

Hometown: Santa Ana, CA / Mater Dei

Size: 6-foot-2, 210 lbs.

Ohio State visit date: March 28

4⭐️ Mater Dei Linebacker ABDUALL SANDERS has Two Big Unofficial Visits Coming in March❕✈️



On3 Profile ➡️ https://t.co/PXjZRzKX9m via @On3Recruits @Duall_5 @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/hl3iQc9med — Scott Schrader (@SSchraderOn3) March 4, 2024

OT Adam Guthrie

Class: 2026

Hometown: Washington Court House, OH / Miami Trace

Size: 6-foot-7, 285 lbs.

Ohio State visit date: March 21

IOL Malachi Goodman

Class: 2025

Hometown: Paramus, NJ / Paramus Catholic

Size: 6-foot-5, 315 lbs.

Ohio State visit date: April 2-3

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2025 four-star wide receiver commit Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa, FL / Cocoa) participated in the Under Armour Next camp in Miami this past weekend. Boggs impressed at the camp and was one of the top performers at his position. He also gathered the catch of the day, according to 247Sports.

Below is just a quick glimpse at what Boggs could be bringing to Ohio State.