I-80 Football Show: EA College Football ‘25 is real!

Welcome to a new episode of Fans First Football Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football, including all 18 teams. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The Big Ten and SEC are making a power move, but Jordan and Dante are here to tell you why you shouldn’t care. There is a lot of change coming to college football, and while some may not make you happy, if the result is more games and more money for athletes, it’s a win-win.

Whether it’s a 12-team playoff or a 14-team playoff with automatic qualifiers for each conference, we no longer have to watch a depleted Ohio State sleepwalk through a bowl game against Mizzou. It’s going to be for all the marbles, and we can’t wait to watch.

In other news, more information has been dropped about EA College Football 25. It has been confirmed that we will be able to manage conference realignment and the playoff structure. The game will also include the transfer portal and NIL! Let’s just hope there is truth to the fact the game was built from scratch and not a copy of Madden.

The guys also talk about Caitlin Clark breaking Pistol Pete’s record, and whether it is better for Bronny to develop in college or head to the NBA. Lastly, Jason Kelce retires and continues to be a good role model to kids everywhere.

Follow the show on YouTube: @JordanW330

Follow the podcast on Instagram: @I80FootballShow

Connect with us on Twitter: Jordan: @JordanW330 and Dante: @DanteM10216