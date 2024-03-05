Howard, Brown ready to compete as Ohio State heads into spring practice

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Big Ten announces schedule, dates for expanded Big Ten media days
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What made running back TreVeyon Henderson return to Ohio State?
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Embracing the pic.twitter.com/YGjevsKKUD— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 4, 2024
Chip Kelly addresses offensive game plan for Ohio State in 2024
Cody Nagel, 247Sports
Stage set for fascinating spring among competitive Ohio State QBs (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State QB Will Howard on Chip Kelly: ‘That’s a heck of a hire’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Will Howard building relationships, asserting himself as leader for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Will Howard welcomes high expectations as Ohio State QB: ‘We know what’s on the line’
Carter Bahns, 247Sports
Motivated Devin Brown shuts down transfer portal speculation (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Thoughts?
Justin Fields revealed his Ohio State Mount Rushmore. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iW8dv2wj2b— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 23, 2024
Jeremiah Smith making big first impression on Ohio State quarterbacks
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Left Guard Donovan Jackson Using Final-Play Failure Against Michigan as Motivation for 2024
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Who I’m keeping an eye on as spring practice opens (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: Who will be the breakout star during Ohio State’s spring practices?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Jake Diebler’s success shows Holtmann firing may have come too late
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
How will Ohio State balance rest and keeping momentum with week off?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Head Coach Candidate Profile: Dusty May
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
A quick nugget on the OSU basketball coaching search (though if the Buckeyes keep playing the way they have lately maybe the search won't be needed):— CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) March 4, 2024
One name that has come up is FAU coach Dusty May, and he is the guy LeBron James is pushing for. Word is that if OSU does end up…
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Baseball: Ohio State beats Cal, Oklahoma at Vegas Classic, moves to 6-4 on young season
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Wrestling: Six Buckeyes Earn Top 5 Seeds at 2024 Big Ten Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Receives ITA Team Indoors Sportsmanship Award
Ohio State Athletics
The Buckeyes were the winners of the 2024 ITA Division I Women's National Team Indoor Championship Sportsmanship Award— Ohio State Women’s Tennis (@OhioStateWTEN) March 4, 2024
https://t.co/gqZlzrxWjY#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iXO3z5kfAd
And now for something completely different...
The absolute :
BREAKING: As first reported by @AP, @HeymanHustle will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2024
FULL DETAILS https://t.co/LTesvSvjEB pic.twitter.com/1G2VDod2j5
