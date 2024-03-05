Howard, Brown ready to compete as Ohio State heads into spring practice

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Big Ten announces schedule, dates for expanded Big Ten media days

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What made running back TreVeyon Henderson return to Ohio State?

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Embracing the pic.twitter.com/YGjevsKKUD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 4, 2024

Chip Kelly addresses offensive game plan for Ohio State in 2024

Cody Nagel, 247Sports

Stage set for fascinating spring among competitive Ohio State QBs (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State QB Will Howard on Chip Kelly: ‘That’s a heck of a hire’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Will Howard building relationships, asserting himself as leader for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Will Howard welcomes high expectations as Ohio State QB: ‘We know what’s on the line’

Carter Bahns, 247Sports

Motivated Devin Brown shuts down transfer portal speculation (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Thoughts?

Justin Fields revealed his Ohio State Mount Rushmore. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iW8dv2wj2b — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 23, 2024

Jeremiah Smith making big first impression on Ohio State quarterbacks

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Left Guard Donovan Jackson Using Final-Play Failure Against Michigan as Motivation for 2024

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Who I’m keeping an eye on as spring practice opens (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: Who will be the breakout star during Ohio State’s spring practices?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Jake Diebler’s success shows Holtmann firing may have come too late

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

How will Ohio State balance rest and keeping momentum with week off?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Head Coach Candidate Profile: Dusty May

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

A quick nugget on the OSU basketball coaching search (though if the Buckeyes keep playing the way they have lately maybe the search won't be needed):



One name that has come up is FAU coach Dusty May, and he is the guy LeBron James is pushing for. Word is that if OSU does end up… — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) March 4, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Ohio State beats Cal, Oklahoma at Vegas Classic, moves to 6-4 on young season

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Wrestling: Six Buckeyes Earn Top 5 Seeds at 2024 Big Ten Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Receives ITA Team Indoors Sportsmanship Award

Ohio State Athletics

The Buckeyes were the winners of the 2024 ITA Division I Women's National Team Indoor Championship Sportsmanship Award



https://t.co/gqZlzrxWjY#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iXO3z5kfAd — Ohio State Women’s Tennis (@OhioStateWTEN) March 4, 2024

And now for something completely different...

The absolute :