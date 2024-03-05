First impressions from Ohio State football’s first spring practice

Today, the media was able to watch the first 30 minutes of practice from the Buckeyes, and it was our first look into this new look team. From a slew of quarterbacks, Sonny Styles moving to linebacker, a new running back, and more. Here are some of my observations from practice today.

Quarterbacks

All five quarterbacks threw some passes today, with Devin Brown leading the pack. Brown was followed by Will Howard, Lincoln Kienholz (who is now No. 3 instead of No. 12), and then Air Noland and Julian Sayin.

Got to see all five quarterbacks in action today! Here's some looks from (now No. 3) Lincoln Kienholz and Devin Brown.



Brandon Inniss making a nice catch in the first video from Kienholz. pic.twitter.com/kQO4ArRLmG — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 5, 2024

A Will Howard dot for you: pic.twitter.com/CV4lMDC0u7 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 5, 2024

Howard is as big as advertised. He is listed as 6-foot-4, 237 pounds on the roster and he looks every bit of it. In this video, he almost looks as big as transfer center Seth McLaughlin!

A packed QB room. The amount of stars combined coming out of high school is ridiculous.



That whole iron sharpens iron thing, certainly seems like it might work with this competition. pic.twitter.com/XamkkPtC10 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 5, 2024

New positions and new starters

During practice, Sonny Styles was practicing with the linebacker group, albeit initially with the second team. Despite playing his first two years as a safety, he has been described by James Laurinaitis as a “freak athlete” and very versatile.

The rest of the first-team defense was pretty much as expected — Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Ty Hamilton, and Tyleik Williams on the defensive line, Cody Simon and C.J. Hicks at LB, Denzel Burke, Davison Igbinosun and Jordan Hancock at corner, with Jermaine Mathews Jr. in the mix and Caleb Downs along with Lathan Ransom at safety.

Ohio State defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer work on having active hands at the point of attack. pic.twitter.com/t5aywEZpTh — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) March 5, 2024

As for the first-team offensive line, freshman Luke Montgomery was practicing at right guard while Josh Fryar was at right tackle. Carson Hinzman was at center, with McLaughlin taking second-team reps behind him, but it’ll be interesting to see if that changes as practices progress. Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson remained at left tackle and left guard.

Best RB duo in the nation?

Today we also got our first look at Quinshon Judkins as a Buckeye. Seeing him in uniform for the first time in person was definitely eye-opening. He is a TANK, yet still looked quick and agile out there. Seeing him and TreVeyon Henderson together, it is clear that they will be a scary combination:

Your first look at one of the most talented RB duos in the country, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson:



(sidenote, Judkins is BUILT) pic.twitter.com/PPyoEuc0lY — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 5, 2024

As for some random notes: