What was the biggest bit of news from Ohio State’s first spring practice?

Before, during, and after the Ohio State football season, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to ask and answer questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance.

The football Buckeyes were back on the practice field today for the first of 15 practices over the next six weeks. With little tidbits of news coming out from the first 30 minutes of practice that was open to the media, we want to see what Buckeye Nation thinks about the tidbits that were able to be gleaned.

So, in this week’s fan survey, we talk about the first spring practice, and since the men’s basketball team is off until its regular-season finale on Sunday against Rutgers, we want to know how you think the next few weeks of their season is going to play out.

Answer the simple, two-question survey down the page, and if you have additional thoughts, please feel free to share them in the comments. The options in the survey are obviously not exclusive, so if you have other possibilities that you would like to posit, please do.

Question 1: What’s the biggest story coming out of Ohio State football’s first spring practice?

While I don’t want to prejudice the results with my opinions here, I think that there is only one true answer to this question, let’s see if I’m right! The major thing to take away from these options in my opinion is that I think a lot of these bits are simply first-day, respect for seniority in the program things.

I would be shocked if Seth McLaughlin isn’t the No. 1 center by the next time that the media sees practice, and the same goes for Will Howard at quarterback. What happens at linebacker I’m not as sure of. I think that how the coaching staff handles C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles could see Hicks as the technical starter, with both of them moving around quite a bit.

Nonetheless, the fact that Styles is working out with the LBs is a massive development, in my opinion... oops, did I just tip my hand on this question?

Question 2: What’s most likely to happen down the stretch for the OSU men’s basketball team?

I am, and always have been, an Ohio State homer, so I am completely on board the bandwagon in Jake Diebler and the OSU men’s basketball team shocking the world and making the NCAA Tournament. I know that it is still a bit of a longshot, but I think that if they get a win over a decent Rutgers team on Sunday (which would put them at 19-12 on the regular season), they have a shot.

That move will give them a bye out of the first round of the Big Ten Tourney (which actually might hurt their chances from a record perspective), but they then will have a game against either the No. 7 or No. 8 team in the league, which I think is winnable (but far from guaranteed) given the way that they are playing. If they win that to make the quarterfinals, they would be at 20-12. Even if they lose the next game to a double-bye team, at 20-13, and winning six of eight, they could get in — although they would need a lot of help.

If they then were able to pull a massive upset over a team that would be inarguably better than they are to make it to the B1G semis, then I think they are in. It’s not like Diebler and the Bucks don’t have the ability to beat a highly-ranked team, and don’t forget the surprising run that the team made in the conference tournament last year.

So, is the OSU MBB team officially in the tournament at this point? Obviously not, but crazier things have happened!

Share your thoughts here:

