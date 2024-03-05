Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Chip Kelly on spring practice position battles, play-calling duties

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Tuesday, March 5 press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center where Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly answered questions from the assembled media on the occasion of the first day of spring practice.

The long-time friends and colleagues got into the weeds about the Buckeye roster, the position battles that will be at the center of spring practice, and how Kelly’s addition to the coaching staff will impact the offensive philosophy and game plan. Day also discusses Sonny Styles’ apparent move to linebacker, the acclimation processes that transfers and early enrollees have gone through, and how his coaching focus has changed with his mentor now on staff.

Kelly also provided some insight into his thinking about leaving UCLA to come to Columbus, and why now was a perfect time to make such a massive career move. You can hear both Day and Kelly’s full press conference audio here and make sure to subscribe to the Land-Grant Podcast Network wherever you get your daily dose of audio goodness.

