Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: An Ohio State spring practice draft!

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck share their frustration(s) stemming from Sunday’s women’s basketball game in Iowa City. Admittedly, Ohio State did not do itself any favors against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but there were also several poor calls that went against OSU. As a result, what should have been one of the best CBB games of the season seemed more like an intentional celebration of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

On the men’s side, Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes just keep on winning. So much so that Diebler should now be considered the favorite for Ohio State’s permanent HC position... And has he really put the team in a position to make this year’s NCAA Tournament?

Last but certainly not least, with spring (football) practice kicking off in Columbus, the hosts draft OSU’s most interesting players to keep an eye on. You won’t want to miss this segment, as the boys have a few surprises in store.

