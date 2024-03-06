Predicting the next offensive commit for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class

Spring ball is here! Tuesday being the official start of spring practice, the Buckeyes are back on the field prepping for the 2024 campaign, which could be a special one. One of the more exciting off-seasons in Ohio State’s recent history, the staff has crushed it from a personnel standpoint.

Specifically speaking, the recruiting wins for the Buckeyes over the last several weeks have been off the charts, and it’s been from both realms of portal targets and high school prospects. While the goal of this spring is to develop and get better for the upcoming season, the priority of recruiting is still going to be just as present as it has been.

In this case, we look at the Buckeyes, not from a sense of the current roster, but who could be next in the 2025 class to pull the trigger on a commitment to one of the best classes in the country early on.

Who is next?

Off the bat, there are plenty of top national recruits the Buckeyes are in a great position to land on both sides of the ball, so regardless of who is next on the agenda, Ohio State will be landing an elite talent. Offensively, my prediction unless something changes is tight end target Nate Roberts.

The effort alone...

Far and away the player the staff has the highest on their board at the spot, Roberts and his relationship with the Buckeyes, and position coach specifically Keenan Bailey, is as strong as it gets. Putting the full-court press on him for months now, Bailey has done a phenomenal job at showing him he’s the guy they want in 2025. Odds are it’s the relationship aspect that sticks out the most these days when it comes to recruiting, and Ohio State clearly has that here.

With how many visits Bailey has made to see Roberts in Oklahoma, that alone would be enough evidence, but the 6-foot-4 tight end has also made the trek to Columbus as well, proving his own interest in all that Ohio State has to offer. Bailey and Roberts communicate constantly, and when you become that close to a position coach, it’s easy to see why the Buckeyes are so highly regarded in his top list of schools.

Upcoming visit plans

As Roberts gets closer to making the final call, it’s important to note that he will be back in Columbus for the annual spring game on April 13. While it’s not a guarantee by any means that he will leave committed, it feels in this instance like the perfect time for him to shut things down considering how his recruitment has trended.

Currently, the Buckeyes lead the way on every recruiting site out there and own every 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in their favor. Sure, those aren’t the end-all-be-all factors but still give plenty of insight of how Roberts is thinking. Schools like Oklahoma and Oregon are in the mix, and recent offers from LSU show Ohio State still has to fight its tail off for this one, but as mentioned, Bailey just seems to have too good of a relationship here with Roberts.

For the above reasons, the prediction here is that Nate Roberts is the next commitment in the 2025 class on the offensive side of the ball. Maybe someone beats him to the punch, and if that’s the case, it does still remain that he will likely be a Buckeye when all is said and done.

To see what he brings to the table, here’s the latest look at his athleticism. Safe to say he can both block and receive.