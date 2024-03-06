 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All of the news, notes from Ohio State’s first day of spring football practice

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Ohio State to be without five players through spring practice
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State hires former Tulsa pass game coordinator Michael Hunter as a graduate assistant
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Listen to the full press conference audio from Ryan Day and Chip Kelly:

Quick hitters from first Ryan Day spring ball press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes not hurrying starting QB competition in spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

‘He’s always been innovative on how he’s done things.’ Takeaways from Ryan Day’s first spring press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Embracing CEO Role as Chip Kelly Takes Over as Ohio State Offensive Coordinator
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes focused on reps, not pecking orders, for quarterbacks early in spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly’s decision to take Ohio State OC job driven by pursuit of happiness (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly Relishing Opportunity to Step Back from Head Coaching, Coordinate Offense and Coach Quarterbacks at Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What was the biggest bit of news from Ohio State’s first spring practice?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

First impressions from Ohio State football’s first spring practice
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Practice Observations as Buckeyes open spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

‘Good first day’: 4 takeaways from start of Ohio State spring practice
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Notes and observations from opening of OSU spring football practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Early enrollees, transfer portal additions highlight Ohio State debut 2024 spring practice
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly’s addition adds buzz to already potent Ohio State offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Michael Thomas calls Jeremiah Smith ‘The next Great one’ at Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball clean up in postseason Big Ten awards
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Despite the frustration, Ohio State women’s basketball puts Iowa defeat behind them
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Head Coach Candidate Profile: Jake Diebler
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State vs. Iowa Was Most-Watched Regular-Season Women’s College Basketball Game in 25 Years
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State women’s team’s NCAA Tournament run are you more excited for?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Golf: McGinty Leads Buckeyes Through 36 Holes of Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

A little bit of work from my day job:

