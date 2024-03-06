All of the news, notes from Ohio State’s first day of spring football practice

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State to be without five players through spring practice
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State hires former Tulsa pass game coordinator Michael Hunter as a graduate assistant
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Listen to the full press conference audio from Ryan Day and Chip Kelly:
Quick hitters from first Ryan Day spring ball press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes not hurrying starting QB competition in spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
‘He’s always been innovative on how he’s done things.’ Takeaways from Ryan Day’s first spring press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Embracing CEO Role as Chip Kelly Takes Over as Ohio State Offensive Coordinator
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Imagine trying to explain this video to a Buckeye fan just six months ago.— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 5, 2024
Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly sharing a laugh with Tim Walton and star Buckeye safety Caleb Downs: pic.twitter.com/Xsd0Wya0pd
Buckeyes focused on reps, not pecking orders, for quarterbacks early in spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Chip Kelly’s decision to take Ohio State OC job driven by pursuit of happiness (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Chip Kelly Relishing Opportunity to Step Back from Head Coaching, Coordinate Offense and Coach Quarterbacks at Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
What was the biggest bit of news from Ohio State’s first spring practice?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Spring ball is pic.twitter.com/tYR7YZqxej— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 5, 2024
First impressions from Ohio State football’s first spring practice
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Practice Observations as Buckeyes open spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
‘Good first day’: 4 takeaways from start of Ohio State spring practice
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Notes and observations from opening of OSU spring football practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Iron Buckeyes of 2024 ⚒️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 5, 2024
⭐️ @joshfryar2
⭐️ @sonnystyles_
⭐️ @DaveIgbinosun pic.twitter.com/AmAk7mPDwM
Early enrollees, transfer portal additions highlight Ohio State debut 2024 spring practice
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Chip Kelly’s addition adds buzz to already potent Ohio State offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Michael Thomas calls Jeremiah Smith ‘The next Great one’ at Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball clean up in postseason Big Ten awards
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Congratulations to Jacy Sheldon on her numerous Big Ten awards ‼️ She was a UNANIMOUS choice by the coaches for All-Big Ten First Team!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9nYy733Gzo— Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 5, 2024
Despite the frustration, Ohio State women’s basketball puts Iowa defeat behind them
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Head Coach Candidate Profile: Jake Diebler
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State vs. Iowa Was Most-Watched Regular-Season Women’s College Basketball Game in 25 Years
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State women’s team’s NCAA Tournament run are you more excited for?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Golf: McGinty Leads Buckeyes Through 36 Holes of Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
A little bit of work from my day job:
