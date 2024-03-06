All of the news, notes from Ohio State’s first day of spring football practice

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State to be without five players through spring practice

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State hires former Tulsa pass game coordinator Michael Hunter as a graduate assistant

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Listen to the full press conference audio from Ryan Day and Chip Kelly:

Quick hitters from first Ryan Day spring ball press conference

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes not hurrying starting QB competition in spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

‘He’s always been innovative on how he’s done things.’ Takeaways from Ryan Day’s first spring press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Embracing CEO Role as Chip Kelly Takes Over as Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Imagine trying to explain this video to a Buckeye fan just six months ago.



Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly sharing a laugh with Tim Walton and star Buckeye safety Caleb Downs: pic.twitter.com/Xsd0Wya0pd — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 5, 2024

Buckeyes focused on reps, not pecking orders, for quarterbacks early in spring (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly’s decision to take Ohio State OC job driven by pursuit of happiness (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly Relishing Opportunity to Step Back from Head Coaching, Coordinate Offense and Coach Quarterbacks at Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What was the biggest bit of news from Ohio State’s first spring practice?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Spring ball is pic.twitter.com/tYR7YZqxej — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 5, 2024

First impressions from Ohio State football’s first spring practice

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Practice Observations as Buckeyes open spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

‘Good first day’: 4 takeaways from start of Ohio State spring practice

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Notes and observations from opening of OSU spring football practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Early enrollees, transfer portal additions highlight Ohio State debut 2024 spring practice

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Chip Kelly’s addition adds buzz to already potent Ohio State offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Michael Thomas calls Jeremiah Smith ‘The next Great one’ at Ohio State

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball clean up in postseason Big Ten awards

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Congratulations to Jacy Sheldon on her numerous Big Ten awards ‼️ She was a UNANIMOUS choice by the coaches for All-Big Ten First Team!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9nYy733Gzo — Ohio State Women’s Basketball (@OhioStateWBB) March 5, 2024

Despite the frustration, Ohio State women’s basketball puts Iowa defeat behind them

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Head Coach Candidate Profile: Jake Diebler

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State vs. Iowa Was Most-Watched Regular-Season Women’s College Basketball Game in 25 Years

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State women’s team’s NCAA Tournament run are you more excited for?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Golf: McGinty Leads Buckeyes Through 36 Holes of Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

