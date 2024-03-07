Bucketheads Podcast: Breaking down the Buckeyes’ wins this week, and is it time to talk tournament?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 108 of the Bucketheads Podcast, Connor and Justin discuss more Buckeye wins! Ohio State beat Nebraska and Michigan this week, and are now 4-1 in the Jake Diebler era. So, how are they doing it? And what is the Buckeye's realistic path to the NCAA Tournament?

What have been the biggest changes since the coaching change? And what is going on with Michigan right now? And finally, is there any real chance that Diebler can coach his way into the head coaching job next year?

And at the end, we discuss why or why not Jake Diebler should be truly in the running for the head coaching job.

