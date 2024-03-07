Ohio State sends out pair of offers on Wednesday, earns two major Crystal Ball predictions

It’s going to be another cycle where the Buckeyes really want to load up on the offensive line, and especially at the tackle position. Having in-state product Carter Lowe already in the fold is a massive win for the staff, but multiple linemen are definitely needed, and that is the goal from here on.

Looking all over to find additional guys that can fill the void, on Wednesday the Buckeyes took to the DMV and sent out their latest offensive line offer in the 2025 class to Joshua Blackston.

A 6-foot-5, 275 pound athlete, Blackston is not currently ranked via 247Sports, but does hold multiple offers to his name. Schools such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, and Virginia Tech have already entered the mix, but now having Ohio State on his radar likely causes others to follow suit.

Justin Frye has some work to do in his portion of the class, and now there’s another name to add to the list of guys that are potential candidates to help Ohio State reload the tackle position.

It’s pretty impressive to see the coaches still focusing on recruiting even with spring practice officially underway. Not just in the 2025 class, but also on Wednesday the 2026 class saw a new offer when linebacker prospect Shadarius Toodle took to his Twitter account to share that the Buckeyes were the latest program to offer.

An Alabama product, Toodle is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound athlete out of Mobile who currently holds well double-digit offers to his name. An unranked prospect via his 247Sports profile, the offers coming from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, LSU, South Carolina, and now Ohio State should change that theme relatively soon.

The latest linebacker Laurinaitis has sent an offer out to, the next step in really getting to know Toodle is getting him to campus. This quickly, it’s hard to know whether or not he will be able to get up to campus in the near future, but with Ohio State’s success in Alabama recently with the likes of 2025 five-star Na’eem Offord, it looks like the staff is trying to make inroads to a territory that typically has been locked up.

Quick Hits

Probably the most exciting recruiting news that Wednesday presented, the Buckeyes not only landed one major Crystal Ball prediction in their favor, but a second in the 2025 class that would further cement this group as not only one of the best in the country, but one of the best classes Ohio State has ever had.

Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, flipped his Crystal Ball prediction away from Alabama and to Ohio State for five-star wide receiver target, Jaime Ffrench. The No. 16 player nationally and third-best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite, the Buckeyes have been all over this since he backed out of his verbal to Alabama, and it really does look like once again Hartline could pull it off.

While Ffrench is plenty to be excited about, Wiltfong took it a step further and also pegged fellow Florida 2025 target Vernell Brown III to also end up a Buckeye. The No. 103 player nationally, he is also the 12th best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

Already earning the commitment of Jayvan Boggs, it’s pretty impressive to think the Buckeyes could pluck a trio of Florida’s top players all at the receiver position. Having taken the best receiver Florida has to offer in both the last two cycles, why wouldn’t Hartline try his luck again?

There’s plenty of time and effort still to be given, but Ohio State looks to be looking good yet again for the position they’re dominating the most.

On Wednesday, 247Sports released their latest recruiting rankings update, with many of Ohio State’s current pledges seeing ratings boosts. None was more significant than 2025 quarterback commit, Tavien St. Clair.

Now a five-star product, St. Clair is the sixth ranked player nationally and the second-best signal caller per the 247Sports rankings. With all of the assets he possesses, it’s not hard to see why he was given such an increase in his stock, and certainly it helps other blue-chip prospects see why the Buckeyes have so much going for them in this current cycle.