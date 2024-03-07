Chip Kelly wants to adapt OSU’s offense and to have Caleb Downs on offense

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

NCAA Commissioners Reportedly Approve Earlier December Signing Period, Push Back Vote on Third Signing Period to June

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day notes: On Sonny Styles, Luke Montgomery, Ohio State’s tempo (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Best Head Coaches in College Football Going Forward



1 Kirby Smart (Georgia)

2 Ryan Day (Ohio State)

3 Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

4 Mike Norvell (FSU)

5 Lincoln Riley (USC)

6 Dan Lanning (Oregon)

7 Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

8 Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

9 Brian Kelly (LSU)

10 Dabo Swinney… pic.twitter.com/0U5igzg5jA — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 6, 2024

Will Ohio State’s offensive tempo increase with Chip Kelly?

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly offers impression of Will Howard, power dynamic with Ryan Day, Caleb Downs on offense

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Chip Kelly makes playful bid for Caleb Downs to play some offense for Ohio State, too

Tim May, Lettermen Row

What’s the ratings going to be❔ pic.twitter.com/KeDFi6MxBT — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 6, 2024

‘I think the game is always evolving.’ Takeaways from Chip Kelly’s first Buckeye press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Predicting the next offensive commit for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

What the Buckeyes are saying about freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Big Ten Women’s Tournament Preview: When Ohio State women begin, and the road to the finals

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Focusing on One Day at a Time as It Looks to Build on Regular-Season Success in Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The following Big Ten teams will count as Quad 1 opportunities in the Big Ten Tournament based on their current NET ranking:

Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 6, 2024

Improved Ohio State defense fueling late-season surge for Buckeyes

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

What do Jerry Lucas, former Ohio State players hope for in new coach?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Prepare for ‘Gritty’ WCHA Semifinal Against No. 8 Bulldogs

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Stay Unbeaten, Top No. 11 Illinois 4-1

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Track and Field: Bertrand and Tobias Set to Compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

The dumbest article I’ve ever been paid to write: