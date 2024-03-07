Chip Kelly wants to adapt OSU’s offense and to have Caleb Downs on offense

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
On the Gridiron
NCAA Commissioners Reportedly Approve Earlier December Signing Period, Push Back Vote on Third Signing Period to June
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day notes: On Sonny Styles, Luke Montgomery, Ohio State’s tempo (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Best Head Coaches in College Football Going Forward— Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) March 6, 2024
1 Kirby Smart (Georgia)
2 Ryan Day (Ohio State)
3 Steve Sarkisian (Texas)
4 Mike Norvell (FSU)
5 Lincoln Riley (USC)
6 Dan Lanning (Oregon)
7 Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
8 Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
9 Brian Kelly (LSU)
10 Dabo Swinney… pic.twitter.com/0U5igzg5jA
Will Ohio State’s offensive tempo increase with Chip Kelly?
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State OC Chip Kelly offers impression of Will Howard, power dynamic with Ryan Day, Caleb Downs on offense
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
Chip Kelly makes playful bid for Caleb Downs to play some offense for Ohio State, too
Tim May, Lettermen Row
What’s the ratings going to be❔ pic.twitter.com/KeDFi6MxBT— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 6, 2024
‘I think the game is always evolving.’ Takeaways from Chip Kelly’s first Buckeye press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Predicting the next offensive commit for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
What the Buckeyes are saying about freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Big Ten Women’s Tournament Preview: When Ohio State women begin, and the road to the finals
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Focusing on One Day at a Time as It Looks to Build on Regular-Season Success in Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
The following Big Ten teams will count as Quad 1 opportunities in the Big Ten Tournament based on their current NET ranking:— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 6, 2024
Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Improved Ohio State defense fueling late-season surge for Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
What do Jerry Lucas, former Ohio State players hope for in new coach?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Prepare for ‘Gritty’ WCHA Semifinal Against No. 8 Bulldogs
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Stay Unbeaten, Top No. 11 Illinois 4-1
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Track and Field: Bertrand and Tobias Set to Compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
